Aggies Dylan Rock Earns SEC Honors

The SEC announced on Monday that Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Dylan Rock was named Co-Player of the Week.

Rock led the league in three different categories for the week in helping A&M to three wins, two against SEC rival Kentucky, and one against No. 8 Texas State. Rock had an on-base percentage of .600, scored eight runs, and earned six walks.

Rock also reached base safely in 12-of-20 plate appearances including 10-of-15 against the Wildcats. He batted .500 for the series against Kentucky with five walks, six runs, one double, one triple, a home run, and four RBIs.

Rock, a UTSA graduate transfer, reached base at least twice in each game, and four times in the final two games against the Wildcats. He went 2-for-3 with one triple, one homer, four runs, and four RBIs in the series finale against Kentucky.

On the season, Rock leads the Aggies with 32 runs, eight home runs, 26 RBIs, nine stolen bases, a .670 slugging percentage, and a .466 on-base percentage. He's added eight doubles and one triple on the season. He ranks top 10 in the SEC in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and batting average.

It's the first time a position player for the Aggies has earned SEC Player of the Week, but pitcher Micah Dallas earned SEC Pitcher of the Week honors back on Feb. 28 after the series against Penn.

