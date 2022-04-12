Skip to main content

Aggies Outfielder Rock Earns SEC Honors

A&M's outfielder is the second Aggie to earn player of the week honors

The SEC announced on Monday that Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Dylan Rock was named Co-Player of the Week.

Rock led the league in three different categories for the week in helping A&M to three wins, two against SEC rival Kentucky, and one against No. 8 Texas State. Rock had an on-base percentage of .600, scored eight runs, and earned six walks. 

rock dylan baseball

Dylan Rock

aggies baseball dylan rock

Dylan Rock

dylan rock aggies

Dylan Rock

Rock also reached base safely in 12-of-20 plate appearances including 10-of-15 against the Wildcats. He batted .500 for the series against Kentucky with five walks, six runs, one double, one triple, a home run, and four RBIs.

Rock, a UTSA graduate transfer, reached base at least twice in each game, and four times in the final two games against the Wildcats. He went 2-for-3 with one triple, one homer, four runs, and four RBIs in the series finale against Kentucky.

On the season, Rock leads the Aggies with 32 runs, eight home runs, 26 RBIs, nine stolen bases, a .670 slugging percentage, and a .466 on-base percentage. He's added eight doubles and one triple on the season. He ranks top 10 in the SEC in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and batting average.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

dylan rock. baseball
Play
Baseball

Aggies Dylan Rock Earns SEC Honors

A&M's outfielder is the second Aggie to earn player of the week honors

By Timm Hamm1 minute ago
oneal
Play
Football

'Take That Jersey Off': Aggies Leon O'Neal Jr. Doesn't Like Recruit's Comments

While preparing for the NFL Draft, O'Neal took to social media to defend his alma mater

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
leon o'neal
Play
Football

'Not Complicated': Ex-Aggie Leon O'Neal Jr. Ultra Confident in NFL Ability

“It’s not real complicated," O'Neal said. "I know I’m ready for the NFL."

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
aggies baseball

Aggies Baseball

dylan rock aggies baseball team

Dylan Rock

dylan rock. baseball

Dylan Rock

It's the first time a position player for the Aggies has earned SEC Player of the Week, but pitcher Micah Dallas earned SEC Pitcher of the Week honors back on Feb. 28 after the series against Penn.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim and the Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast on your favorite podcast app or on YouTube.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

dylan rock. baseball
Baseball

Aggies Dylan Rock Earns SEC Honors

By Timm Hamm1 minute ago
oneal
Football

'Take That Jersey Off': Aggies Leon O'Neal Jr. Doesn't Like Recruit's Comments

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
leon o'neal
Football

'Not Complicated': Ex-Aggie Leon O'Neal Jr. Ultra Confident in NFL Ability

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
lofton 2
Men's Basketball

A&M Targeting Coveted Louisiana Tech Forward

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
Caleb Chapman
Football

Aggies Caleb Chapman Enters Transfer Portal

By Matt Galatzan5 hours ago
USATSI_16734000
Football

Texas A&M Post Spring Depth Chart Prediction: The Transfer Or The King At QB?

By Cole Thompson9 hours ago
Tyler White
Football

Star Punter Tyler White Commits to Aggies Football

By AllAggies Staff9 hours ago
ainias smith
Football

'No Ceiling': Ainias Smith's Confidence in A&M Receivers High After Spring Game

By Zach DimmittApr 10, 2022