Aggies Baseball Adds Pitching Depth

The Texas A&M baseball team has added another arm to its arsenal, as right-handed pitcher Kaden Dydalewicz has signed on with the Aggies.

Dydalewicz played high school ball at Liberty Hill High School (Frisco, Texas) before signing with the TCU Horned Frogs to play collegiately for the 2019 season.

Dydalewicz suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery and spent last year recovering. When former TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle came over to Texas A&M, the 6-3, 215-pound right-hander was quick to transfer and made it official on Tuesday.

Before signing with TCU, Dydalewicz also considered schools like the University of Texas and its rival, Oklahoma University, but ultimately, the TCU baseball team’s consistency and coach Schlossnagle put the Horned Frogs over the top.

Dydalewicz said his decision to join coach Schlossnagle was an easy one. One of his scouts watched him pitch at a local tryout and immediately showed interest, offering him a scholarship the day after his first TCU campus visit.

“I was at an Area Code baseball tryout, throwing in the bullpen for them, and one of the TCU scouts was behind me watching me pitch, so he got my number, called me, I went up there for a visit and they offered me the next day,” Dydalewicz said.

The Aggies went 37-18 overall this season, 19-11 in the SEC, and will host the NCAA College Station Regional beginning June 3. First up in the Regional matchup is Oral Roberts, then the winner of TCU/Louisiana on June 4.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here