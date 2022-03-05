Aggies Baseball vs Iowa Hawkeyes in Frisco Classic: Live Game Updates

Texas A&M baseball had opportunities late on Friday to mount a massive comeback against Washington State in an 11-6 loss in the Frisco College Baseball Classic. Poor starting pitching and silent bats did the Aggies in early, as the Cougars scored their first five runs without the ball ever leaving the infield.

Washington State put up an eight-spot in the fourth inning and A&M could never recover. One run in the top of the eighth and three runs in the top of the ninth weren't enough as the Aggies fell in their first game of the Frisco Classic.

Aggies Baseball at the Frisco Classic WSU Cougars pitcher Grant Taylor Riders Field in Frisco, Texas

"For the first time all year, we didn't get good starting pitching ... credit to Washington State. We gave up some free bases and I think we had some bad luck, and that's not to take anything away from them," Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle said after the game.

The Aggies (6-3, 0-0 SEC) get another chance for a win at Riders Field against the (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday evening in Frisco. Iowa is coming off a 6-4 win over Wichita State in the Frisco Classic opener Friday afternoon.

A&M played the role of the road team on Friday but will be the home team on Saturday vs. Iowa.

