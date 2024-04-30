Texas A&M Aggies Freshman Star Gavin Grahovac Gets Positive Injury News
Near the end of their Game 3 of their weekend series vs. Georgia, the Texas A&M Aggies nearly suffered a major setback.
In the eighth inning, freshman third baseman Gavin Grahovac appeared to injure his leg while sprinting to first base. He fell to the ground, grabbed his knee, and was subsequently removed from the game.
Ultimately, he was able to stay in the game, but concern still lingered for the A&M star freshman.
However, on Tuesday Texas A&M received some promising news following his MRI. According to Ryan Brauninger of TexAgs, the test revealed no structural damage to Grahovac's knee.
Per Brauninger, the freshman is expected to return to action for the upcoming series against LSU this weekend.
Grahovac's performance has been stellar. So far, he ranks sixth in the SEC in RBI, driving in 52 runs, and has hit 11 homers and 26 RBI in conference play. His consistent hitting and power have made him one of the league's standout freshmen, and his injury could have had a significant impact on Texas A&M's postseason aspirations.
As the Aggies prepare for their upcoming series, Grahovac's return will be crucial. His presence in the lineup adds power and run production, which will be essential for Texas A&M as they look to maintain their momentum in the SEC.
Despite the scare, the Aggies and their fans can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that their standout freshman is on the path to recovery.