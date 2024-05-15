Texas A&M Aggies Game Time and TV Broadcast Set For SEC Opener vs. Florida Gators
The Texas A&M Aggies are heading into the 2024 season with new energy and new expectations behind first-year head coach Mike Elko.
The excitement for the new season is already palpable from a national level as well, with the Aggies set to take center stage on College Gameday and ABC primetime in Week 1 on August 31 vs. Notre Dame.
Now, another game time has been set. This time for the Aggies' SEC opener on September 14 vs. the Florida Gators in Gainsville.
Per a release from the school, the Aggies and Gators are set to kick off from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at 2:30 pm CT, with the game to be broadcast on ABC.
This will be the seventh time the Gators and Aggies have faced off, and just the third time the two programs have battled in Gainsville. As it stands, the series is tied at 3-3, with the Gators winning the most recent matchup in 2022 in College Station 41-24. The Aggies would go on to finish that season 5-7.
Before that, the Aggies had won the previous two matchups, with a 41-38 win in College Station in 2020, and a 19-17 win in Gainesville in 2017. The only other matchup this century between the two teams came in 2012 when the Gators beat Johnny Manziel and the Aggies in College Station 20-17, in what was the first-ever SEC game for Texas A&M.
The Aggies and Gators also faced off in El Paso at the Sun Bowl in 1977, with Texas A&M winning 37-12, and in 1962 in Gainesville with the Gators winning 42-6.