3 SMU Players To Watch vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Onto a third straight ACC opponent.

It’s not the Florida State Seminoles. It’s not the Pitt Panthers. It’s the 8-1 SMU Mustangs who are 8-1.

For Texas A&M, it’s a Quad 1 opportunity in Dallas on Sunday to add to its resume to send a message to the rest of the nation and fanbase that the program is making noise.

To continue making a statement, the Aggies’ defense will need to limit these shooters from getting hot, or it could be another lost chance to impress the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee.

Boopie Miller, Guard

SMU player Boopie Miller answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. | William Howard-Imagn Images

If going against someone who can post 20 points nearly every game, that is something to discuss with the defense. For the Maroon and White, coach Bucky McMillan is going to have to tell his unit that Boopie Miller is one of the most talented players on the floor and can't heat up.

On the season, he has averaged 34.4 minutes per game while shooting at an elite 47.7 percent from the field. When he makes his way to the free-throw line, he is 91.4 percent on one of the easiest shots a basketball player can take.

A three-point shot is one of his favorites to take, where he has gone 42.5 percent from behind the arc. One thing about his game is that he averages 2.7 turnovers per game, so with the Aggies being better at winning the turnover margin recently, that will be an area to watch.

Jaron Pierre Jr. Guard

Jan 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs head coach Andy Enfield speaks with the media after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

SMU is Pierre Jr.'s fourth stop in his collegiate basketball career as he has played for Southern Miss, Jacksonville State, Wichita State, and now SMU. He was a significant addition to Andy Enfield, who knew that he had the goods to bring his program to new heights.

In the 2025-26 campaign, the New Orleans, Louisiana, native, who is 6-foot-5 with a weight of 210 pounds, can barrel through defenses and find open lanes to take an easy layup or mid-range jumper.

The senior is 45 percent from the field, averaging 17.8 points to go along with hauling in 6.1 rebounds per game. He is a force to deal with and needs to be one of the three guys that the A&M cannot let win the rebound battle.

Corey Washington, Forward

Vanderbilt forward Ak Okereke (10) grabs the ball away from SMU’s forward Corey Washington (3) and Jaden Toombs (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 88-69. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Inside is where Corey Washington likes to work with the offense Enfield likes to run. While he averages over 30 minutes per game, when he gets fed the ball, he shoots at a phenomenal rate, going 55.7 percent from the field.

Although the Little Rock, Arkansas, native doesn’t have incredible numbers in the block and steal department, he excels at getting to the charity stripe, where he is nailing 85.4 percent of his free throws.

Teams need to learn not to foul this genius, who has excellent eye coordination and ball-handling skills, who uses his powerful 6-foot-6 body to pound through defenders to get to the basket. Hauling in 7.2 rebounds consistently is not too shabby, so another key for A&M is limiting the big fella from beating the forwards he is matched up with.