Takeaways From Texas A&M's SEC Tournament Loss to the Oklahoma Sooners

The two wins that the Texas A&M Aggies had over the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2025-26 conference season had no effect on the game between the two schools in the second round of the SEC Tournament Thursday night, as the Sooners came out on top with an 83-63 win over the Aggies.

It was a tough night from the get-go for Bucky McMillan and the Aggies, who found themselves down by double digits early on in the contest and never even held a lead during the course of the game.

The loss drops Texas A&M to 21-11 on the year, and they now must await their fate regarding the NCAA Tournament.

The Takeaways

Texas A&M Aggies guard Pop Isaacs (2) Texas A&M Aggies while Oklahoma Sooners guard Jadon Jones (12) and forward Derrion Reid (35) guard him during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

With A&M's future hanging in the balance, here are some takeaways from the game.

Inconsistency Strikes Again for Texas A&M

Texas A&M has either been lights out on the floor or looked like they were stepping onto the hardwood for the first time ever, and unfortunately, the latter proved true for the Aggies Thursday night.

At five minutes left in the first half, the Aggies were trailing the Sooners by a score of 38-14, and were down 49-27 at halftime.

A&M was held to multiple scoring droughts throughout the night, and though they had their little spurts of scoring and ultimately was able to chop away at the lead throughout the second half, the lead never returned to single digits, capping off a dominant performance by Oklahoma.

Three-Point Tragedy on Both Sides

The deep ball that is supposed to be a pillar of "Bucky Ball" for Texas A&M was simply not working for the team last night.

A&M started out the contest 1-9 from deep and finished 8-31, a measly 26 percent.

However, the Aggies weren't the only ones suffering from a three-point bug, as the Sooners also were not faring well with their long-range shots, also only sinking eight shots from deep for a 27 percent.

Now Can We Hit the Panic Button?

This situation definitely does not help the Aggies' seeding in the NCAA Tournament at all, especially with Oklahoma serving as one of Joe Lunardi's first four teams out in the most recent bracketology, and losing seven of their last eleven conference games is not going to get them props with the bracket makers.

That being said, teams have gotten in with far worse season resumes, and the fate of the Aggies is truly in the hands of the March Madness gods and we will see come Selection Sunday if A&M's first efforts under Bucky McMillan are enough to compete for a national championship.