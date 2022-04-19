A&M Guard Enters Name into Transfer Portal

Texas A&M guard Aaron Cash has elected to enter the transfer portal, according to reports Tuesday.

Cash, who transferred to College Station following time at the Division II and junior college level, played sparingly during A&M’s impressive turnaround in the back half of the season. Playing 11.8 minutes per game, Cash averaged 2.4 points and three rebounds on 53.4 percent shooting.



Aaron Cash The San Fransisco native was stellar during his time at Grayson Junior College (Denison, TX) in the 2020-21 season. He averaged 15.3 points per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor and 45.7 percent from deep. At Division II St. Augustine (Raleigh, NC) in 2019-20, Cash posted 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game to go along with a 57.8 percent shooting clip. Aaron Cash Cash had a season-high scoring mark of 12 points and added 10 rebounds in A&M's 73-39 win in the third game of the season against Houston Baptist.

“He's got a long way to go," A&M coach Buzz Williams said after the win on Nov. 17. "There's been a lot of things that have transpired that are brand new to him. But his response every day since he's been here has been terrific. He's a really good person."

Cash reached double figures just one other time the rest of the way, putting up 11 points and eight rebounds in just 12 minutes during A&M's 102-52 win over Dallas Christian on Dec. 27.

Cash then played a season-high 27 minutes in A&M's 64-58 loss against No. 12 Kentucky on Jan. 19. He posted eight points and a season-high 11 rebounds against the Wildcats. The loss marked the first of eight-straight losses for the Aggies.

The Aggies have already lost two members of its backcourt since the season ended. Starting guard and leading scorer Quenton Jackson is out of collegiate eligibility, while Marcus Williams entered his name into the portal on April 5.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here