Aggies Guard Enters Transfer Portal

On Tuesday, Aggies hoops guard Marcus Williams entered the transfer portal. The sophomore guard started all but two of the 27 games for A&M this season and averaged almost 8 points per game.

Williams took a leave of absence from the team after the Feb. 19 matchup with Vanderbilt, but coach Buzz Williams made sure to make it known it wasn't anything disciplinary related.

This will be the second time Williams has entered the transfer portal after joining the Aggies from Wyoming last year. His scoring average has slipped all season and is down almost seven points per contest (14.8 to 7.9) from his time at Wyoming.

Williams endured the Aggies' basketball roller coaster this season with the rest of the team. After enduring an eight-game losing streak in the middle of the season that all but ensured A&M would miss the NCAA Tournament, the Aggies went 27-13 (9-9 SEC).

A&M was one of the last four out of the big dance and won a No. 1 seed in the NIT, where it to Xavier in the title game at Madison Square Garden.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is available to every NCAA sport at the Division I, II, and III levels, but is not accessible to the public.

A student-athlete must enter the portal through the school's compliance office, and cannot be refused by the school. It's been a useful tool for programs to turn over their rosters as well as for players in any sport to find a better situation in most cases.

