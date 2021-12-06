Aggies Fall In Latest Women's AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team fell to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 basketball poll, released on Monday.

The Aggies (8-1) were at No. 17 last week, a six-spot jump after sweeping the Paradise Jam Tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Aggies started last week by running their record to 8-0 with a 65-50 win over Little Rock, one that allowed head coach Gary Blair to tie former men’s coach Shelby Metcalf for most basketball coaching wins in Texas A&M history.

On Sunday, the Aggies fell to the Texas Longhorns, 76-60, in a matchup of Top 20 teams at Reed Arena. It was the last matchup between Blair and his former assistant, Vic Shaefer, who is now the head coach at Texas.

Destiny Pitts and Syndee Roby led the way for the Aggies in the loss. Roby had 16 points and was 6-for-8 from the free-throw line, giving the Aggies some much-needed energy in the second half after dealing with first-half foul trouble. Pitts had 14 points and hit a trio of 3-pointers. Kayla Wells added 13 points before fouling out. Aaliyah Patty didn’t score a single point, but she had a huge game on the glass with 13 rebounds. Jordan Nixon had nine points and a team-leading five assists.

This week the Aggies host Texas Southern on Dec. 9 and then play their first true road game of the season on Sunday, Dec. 12, when the Aggies head to TCU.

