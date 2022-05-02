Aggies Add Michigan State Hoops Transfer

Skip to main content

Aggies Add Michigan St. Hoops Transfer Julius Marble II

The Dallas native averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds last season for legendary coach Tom Izzo

The Texas A&M Aggies have had an active Monday in the NCAA transfer portal. 

After Mississippi State guard Andersson Garcia announced in the morning that he will transfer to A&M, Michigan State’s Julius Marble II did the same, as the 6-9 forward from Dallas announced via social media that he’ll be transferring to College Station. 

Julius Marble II

Julius Marble II

Julius Marble II

Julius Marble II

Buzz Williams

Buzz Williams

Said Marble on Twitter: 

I want to Thank God for putting me in this position I would also like to thank my Mother, Chanler, Bob, Chris, Rich, Coach Buzz and the entire Staff. It’s been a long three years but I’m ready to come home! I’d like to announce that I’ll be committing to Texas A&M! Gig ‘Em

Marble has spent the last three seasons at Michigan State under legendary coach Tom Izzo. Last season, he set career-highs in points (6.4), rebounds (3.3), minutes per game (14.4), and shooting percentage (59.2). He started four games and appeared in all 36 contests. 

Marble’s best game of the season came in an 18-point, four-rebound effort against Northwestern. The Spartans lost 64-62 at home, but Marble was a perfect 7-7 from the field and 4-4 from the foul line. He had six double-digit scoring efforts last season.

With the addition of Marble, A&M coach Buzz Williams now has a solid low-post big man to add depth behind star forward Henry Coleman III.

Marble will now return to his home state for his senior year. Along with Garcia, he could be one of the first of many dominos to fall for the Aggies in the portal this offseason.

