Aggie Women Hold Steady in AP Top 25 Rankings

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team remained at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 basketball poll, released on Monday.

The Aggies fell to No. 23 the previous week, the result of a 12-point loss to TCU.

Texas A&M (9-2) was supposed to play Rice on Sunday, part of back-to-back home games to wrap up the non-conference slate. But, the Aggies’ game with the Owls was canceled due to COVID-19 related issues within the Rice program.

So, the Aggies will wrap up non-conference action on Monday when they host UTSA at 2 p.m.

After that, the Aggies will take a 10-day break before opening SEC action at home on Dec. 30 against Vanderbilt.

The Aggies have built their season around Kayla Wells, Jordan Nixon and Destiny Pitts. Wells is the Aggies’ leading scorer entering Monday’s game, averaging 17.5 points. She is also the Aggies’ best 3-point shooter by percentage, making 56 percent of her shots (14-of-25) on the season.

Nixon is averaging 14.5 points per game. No Aggie has hit more 3-pointers this season than Nixon (29) and her 46.8 percent from the arc is third-best on the team. Nixon also leads the Aggies with 47 assists.

Pitts is averaging 10.5 points per game and is one of the Aggies’ top rebounders at 5.8 boards per game.

The only Aggie better on the glass than Pitts is Aaliyah Patty, who is averaging 6.1 rebounds per game.

The entire poll featured No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Louisville, No. 4 Arizona, No. 5 NC State, No. 6 Maryland, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Michigan, No. 10 Baylor, No. 11 UConn, No. 12 Texas, (tie) No. 13 Iowa State and Georgia, No. 15 Iowa, No. 16 Duke, No. No 17 Georgia Tech, No. 18 South Florida, No. 19 BYU, No. 20 Notre Dame, No. 21 LSU, No. 22 Kentucky, No. 23 Texas A&M, No. 24 Ohio State and No. 25 North Carolina.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.