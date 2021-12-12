TCU Stuns No. 18 Aggie Women in Fort Worth

TCU stunned No. 18 Texas A&M in Fort Worth on Sunday, beating the Aggies, 87-75, and sending them to their second loss to a Big 12 team in eight days.

Texas A&M lost to Texas last Sunday, a game played at Reed Arena and pitting a pair of top 20 teams.

TCU (4-4) entered the game as the only Big 12 team under-.500.

The Aggies (9-2) appeared to be the victim of a terrible shooting start, as the Aggies shot 26.3 percent from the floor in the first quarter as they fell behind, 19-12. The Horned Frogs then started firing away behind a huge game by Aja Holmes, who ended the game with 22 points and a career-high six 3-pointers.

The Horned Frogs also clobbered Texas A&M on the glass, outrebounding the Aggies, 45-26.

The Aggies were down 42-22 at the break. While Texas A&M’s shooting became progressively better as the game went on — it shot 8-of-13 in the fourth quarter — the Aggies never came close to making it a one-possession game.

Kayla Wells led Texas A&M with 20 points, including a 10-of-11 game from the free-throw line. Qadashah Hoppie scored 17 points, while Jordan Nixon had 13 points.

All-Big 12 guard Lauren Heard led TCU with a whopping 33 points, including an 18-for-21 game from the free-throw line.

Before the game, TCU head coach Raegen Pebley presented Blair with a gift in honor of his retirement, effective at the end of this season.

The Aggies are off until Dec. 19 when they host Rice. The following day, Dec. 20, they host UTSA. After that, Texas A&M has a 10-day break until it hosts Vanderbilt to open SEC play on Dec. 30. In the new year, it gets no easier for the Aggies, as they travel to LSU, Tennessee, and South Carolina in three of their first four games of 2022.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.