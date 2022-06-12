SEC Return Rankings: Where Does A&M Hoops Land?

Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball lost a few familiar faces this offseason, faces that were a part of one of the most memorable seasons in program history despite what the final result of a loss in the NIT Championship might say.

But some of coach Buzz Williams' most important contributors are set to run it back, as the Aggies are aiming to be a major threat in the SEC this season.

With all the new changes around the SEC, 247Sports revealed its conference program rankings on Saturday for next season based on the returning talent for each team. The Aggies may have lost leading-scorer Quenton Jackson, but the returning talent is among the best in the conference.

Here's why 247 ranked the Aggies fifth on the list:

Expectations are high for Texas A&M and they should be. The Aggies were looking very dangerous in March last year, especially when they knocked off some big-time teams in the SEC Tournament. Buzz Williams is getting a bunch of rotation players back, headlined by Henry Coleman III, Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor. Manny Obaseki could be a breakout stud, and Texas A&M added some really nice transfers like Dexter Dennis (Wichita State), Julius Marble (Michigan State), Khalen Robinson (Arkansas) and Andersson Garcia (Mississippi State).

Jackson is testing the NBA Draft waters, while Hassan Diarra, who announced his transfer to UConn in May, played in all 40 games and had two game-winning 3-pointers last season.

The transfer additions made by Williams and staff are arguably the best in the SEC, leaving A&M with plenty of hope headed into next season.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!



Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!



Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here