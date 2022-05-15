Texas A&M's Quenton Jackson Invited to NBA G League Elite Camp Ahead of Draft

Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson has received an invite to the NBA's G League Elite Camp ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, per a release from the G League last Monday, May 9. The event will take place this Monday and Tuesday in Chicago.

Jackson penned his farewell to Aggie fans following A&M's 72-71 loss to Xavier in the NIT title game on March 31, saying he's ready "for the next phase of (his) life."

12th Man, teammates, managers, coaches and my guy Buzz, from the bottom of my heart, Thank you! My journey at A&M has come to an end. So many memories, so many stories. I hope I have provided you with as many memorable moments as I have been provided in these last three years. Thank you for embracing the kid from Cali. A season of rollercoaster rides. No matter the twists and turns, we held on and fought to the end. My "unfinished business is now complete and it is time for me to move on to the next phase of my life. I am forever grateful. Thanks, Ags and GigEm.

Jackson led the Aggies in scoring at 14.8 points per game, despite starting just six times. He scored in double figures in 32 games, including 21 of the last 22. The Los Angeles native averaged 15.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in SEC play, and 16.0 points in the NIT Tournament.

The Aggies were 5-9 in conference play when Jackson moved back into the starting lineup against Georgia on Feb. 22. He responded with 31 points, shooting a perfect 11-11 from the floor in the 91-77 win. It marked just the second time in program history for a player to make 10-or-more shots without a miss.

He led A&M on a dominant run through the SEC Tournament in March, taking down SEC No. 1 seed Auburn and eventual Elite Eight participant Arkansas before falling to Tennessee in the conference title game.

Jackson could be a surprise pick in the second round during the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday, June 23, though the most likely scenario is that he'll be one of the top undrafted free agents available headed into Summer League play.

