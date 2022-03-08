How Will Aggies Fare in SEC Tournament? SI Predictions

College basketball regular season is over and March Madness is here. Before the NCAA Tournament tips off, seeding and bids to the big dance are on the line with conference tournaments this weekend.

Ahead of Selection Sunday on March 13, Sports Illustrated predicted the champions, dark horse team, teams on the bubble, best coaches and best players in every conference tournament.

How do the streaking Texas A&M Aggies stack up in the bevy of predictions for the SEC Tournament? The SI forecasts have the Aggies being left out of the NCAA Tournament, despite their recent surge and signature win over No. 25 Alabama.

SI forecasts that Kentucky will be crowned SEC Tournament champions with much thanks to the predicted “best player” of the tournament Oscar Tshiebwe. The Aggies are the No. 8 seed in the SEC tournament and will play No. 9 Florida on Thursday.

Aggies Upset Alabama Aggies Upset Alabama Aggies Upset Alabama

“Completely humbled and grateful for the resilience and the competitiveness that our group shows,” Coach Buzz Williams said. “It’s been a lot of fun and it’s very memorable, and what is transpiring in the lives of our guys, I think, is changing their lives for the better.”

Never say never when it comes to March. Texas A&M does have the SEC’s third-leading scorer (17.9 points per game) in guard Iverson Molinar. Texas A&M finished the regular season with 20 wins and a four-game winning streak.

Aggies Basketball Aggies Bench Aggies basketball

Bigger picture, Gonzaga has the best odds to become the 2022 NCAA National Champions (+370). The top-ranked Bulldogs were national runners-up last season, losing to Baylor. The Bulldogs will almost certainly be a No. 1 seed when the bracket is announced on Selection Sunday.

Are the Aggies prepared to be the next SEC team to make a surprise tourney run? Texas A&M has a chance to better its NCAA Tournament chances with a strong showing this weekend. It’s all about catching fire at the right time.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here