Aggies vs. Oregon State Beavers Men's Hoops: How to Watch, Betting Odds

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Texas A&M's men's basketball game against Oregon State.

The Aggies are 5-3 and coming off a tough loss in which the Boise State Broncos controlled the game from start to finish, dismantling A&M by 15 points. Texas A&M will try to bounce back after over a week off as they take on the Oregon State Beavers in another early season test.

Oregon State enters the contest at 4-5, having suffered all five of its losses in just the last six games. The Beavers are tougher than their record appears, though. They've gone toe-to-toe with some tough competition, including a narrow three-point loss to No. 8 Duke. 

Texas A&M comes in as a 15-point favorite, but that doesn't mean this will be an easy win. The Aggies will need to have all guns firing if they're going to take this one at home before a difficult road trip at Memphis next week.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch, listen, and follow along for live updates.

Game Information: Oregon State Beavers at Texas A&M Aggies

Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. CT

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas (13,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN 2 / fuboTV (Try it free)

Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SiriusXM 390

Betting via SI Sportsbook

Spread: Texas A&M -15, (-110), Oregon State +15 (-118)

Total: 136 ( o -118, u -110)

Moneyline: Texas A&M (-1613), SMU (+750)

