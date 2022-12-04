Skip to main content

Aggies Suffer Wire-to-Wire Loss vs. Boise State in Fort Worth

The Texas A&M Aggies never led in a loss that saw the Boise State Broncos put together their best offensive performance of the season.

The Texas A&M Aggies have been inconsistent at finding their footing to begin the 2022-23 season. A short field trip to Fort Worth on Saturday to take on the Boise State Broncos provided a solid opportunity to start December on the right path.

But even in an unofficial home game away from home, the Aggies were unable to take advantage, falling 86-71 to Boise State. A&M remained competitive throughout, but never held a lead in the loss.

A&M (5-3) was led by Wade Taylor IV (16 points, six assists), Henry Coleman (12 points) and Tyrece Radford (11 points, five rebounds).

But the scoring balance hardly made up for A&M's cold shooting, something that felt worse due to a season-best shooting performance from the Broncos.

Boise State (6-2) had a season-high in 3-point makes (11), free throw makes (29) and assists (19). It turned out to be too much for the Aggies to overcome.

The Broncos were paced by their backcourt, as Max Rice (25 points, four rebounds), Marcus Shaver Jr. (20 points, four assists) and Chibuzo Agbo (13 points, 11 rebounds).

Radford came out hot for the Aggies, scoring nine of the first 13 points for A&M in the first fives minutes of the game. However, he scored just two points the rest of the way.

The Broncos, who entered Saturday averaging the third-fewest 3-point makes in the Mountain West conference, started a perfect 5 of 5 from deep, including three quick hits to start the night. The fifth make came from Agbo to give the Broncos a 21-16 lead before the midway point of the half.

He added a third make from deep before Rice continued his similarly perfect 4 for 4 shooting start to help extend Boise State's lead to 31-20.

Staying aggressive, the Aggies relied on 11 of 15 free-throw shooting to stay in the game headed into halftime, as A&M trailed 37-28 at the break after making just one field goal in a seven-minute span before the break.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

tyrese radford
Play
Men's Basketball

Aggies Suffer Wire-to-Wire Loss vs. Boise State in Fort Worth

The Texas A&M Aggies never led in a loss that saw the Boise State Broncos put together their best offensive performance of the season.

By Zach Dimmitt
wade taylor iv
Play
Men's Basketball

Live Game Updates: Texas A&M Aggies Fall Short Against Boise State Broncos, 86-71

Follow along here for live game updates from the Aggies' men's basketball matchup with Boise State.

By Collier Logan
aggies basketball
Play
Basketball

Aggies vs. Broncos Men's Hoops: How to Watch, Betting Odds

Here's everything you need to know about and how to watch Texas A&M's men's basketball game against Boise State.

By Collier Logan

Two 3-point makes from Taylor IV in the opening stages of the second half sparked a slumping A&M shooting effort.

But the Broncos steadily maintained a comfortable lead behind more outside production from Shaver Jr., who hit three 3s to highlight more uncharacteristically solid shooting for Boise State.

The Aggies continued to make runs, never quite appearing as if they were out of it until Rice nailed what was essentially a dagger 3 to give the Broncos a 73-62 lead with three minutes left.

A&M will now get a week of rest before hosting the Oregon State Beavers (4-4) on Sunday, Dec. 11 at Reed Arena.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here

tyrese radford
Men's Basketball

Aggies Suffer Wire-to-Wire Loss vs. Boise State in Fort Worth

By Zach Dimmitt
wade taylor iv
Men's Basketball

Live Game Updates: Texas A&M Aggies Fall Short Against Boise State Broncos, 86-71

By Collier Logan
aggies basketball
Basketball

Aggies vs. Broncos Men's Hoops: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Collier Logan
toviano 2
Recruiting

Aggies a Finalist for Javien Toviano, Who Has Decision Date Set

By AllAggies Staff
Denver Harris
Football

5-Star Aggies Freshman Denver Harris Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Matt Galatzan
haynes king
Football

Aggies QB Haynes King Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19023857
Football

Former Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Named ACC Coach of the Year

By Cole Thompson
jimbo fisher 211
Recruiting

Texas A&M Slides in Latest 2023 Recruiting Rankings

By Collier Logan