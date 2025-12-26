An Early Look At Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M

Texas A&M basketball is set to take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Monday, December 29, at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

The Aggies have a 9-3 record while the Panthers have a 5-7 record.

According to ESPN analytics, A&M opens up with a 98.6 percent chance to win. All-time, A&M is 15-0 against Prairie View, with a 14-0 record at home.

In the most recent matchup between the two programs, the Aggies won 79-54 in 2023. The average amount of points scored is 85, the largest margin of victory was 113-63, and the smallest margin of victory was 83-78.

Aggies vs Panthers Preview

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from Aggie hoops! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/wZwna7YlL5 — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) December 24, 2025

For A&M, they are in Year 1, led by coach Bucky McMillan, rebuilding the program after the exit of a former head coach.

Prairie View has had Byron Smith leading the program since 2016 and has the team off to a decent start to start the 2025-26 campaign.

The three losses that A&M has come to Oklahoma State, UCF, and SMU. For Prairie View, the seven tough losses came to Wichita State, Oklahoma State, Missouri, UT Martin, North Texas, South Dakota, and LSU.

Credit should be given to whoever put the Panthers' schedule together, as it has already featured two SEC schools, several other well-known programs, and more.

What is special about Prairie View’s team is that it can score at a high pace. Entering the matchup, they are averaging 84.3 points per game, shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from 3-point range.

As for the Aggies, the roster is still learning as the season goes on what Bucky ball is all about, with a fast-paced offense where putting up shots in the first ten seconds, if possible, is what they like to do.

The Maroon and White are averaging 95 points per game with 38.6 rebounds, 22.2 assists, and 9.5 steals. Additionally, from the field, they are shooting 48.8 percent, going 75.2 percent from the free throw line, and 38.4 percent from 3-point range.

Players To Watch

McMillan’s roster is a very talented crew of athletes, with the guard and forward units healthy after being without a few playmakers. There was only one returning player from last year’s team. This year, A&M has seen transfers have cool moments, with sophomore G Ruben Dominguez leading the team in scoring.

A few other guards that have produced great numbers this season are senior G Marcus Hill, senior G Rylan Griffen and senior G Pop Isaacs.

Forwards who have had a huge presence in the paint and crashing the glass include senior Rashaun Agee, senior Zach Clemence, junior Mackenzie Mgbako and sophomore Jamie Vinson.

As for the Panthers, keep an eye out for senior G Joey Madimba, senior Dontae Horne, and senior F Cory Wells, who are a few of the big names that can make big plays.

These players get to face off on Monday night to determine who plays the better game. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.