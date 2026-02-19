Bucky McMillan Seeking to Right the Ship After 'Five-Game Gauntlet'

After starting off Southeastern Conference play with a 7-1 record, Texas A&M basketball has found itself in a deep hole, losing four straight games in league competition. After a close loss to Alabama on the road, the Aggies' ship began to be thrust into dangerously rocky seas, losing three more, including a one-point loss to Missouri at home.

However, things may be shaping up the Maroon and White's way, as the Ole Miss Rebels are set to take the court against the Aggies on Wednesday night, where A&M will have a chance to right its wrongs and get back on track towards making the NCAA Tournament for the first time under head coach Bucky McMillan.

But before that can happen, and before the Aggies can be on their way back up, the Rebels pose a threat to McMillan's squad, which is looking for its first SEC win in weeks. But for McMillan, it's not just a must-win game; it's a "must play well" affair.

Bucky McMillan on if Ole Miss is a must win game:



“It’s a must play well. If we play well, that will take care of itself. We didn’t play well against Vanderbilt at all. We looked fatigued. We had a good practice today and look fresh. That five game gauntlet was tough to go… pic.twitter.com/jYH8k7EebU — Luke Evangelist (@lukeevangelist_) February 17, 2026

The Final Push

Feb 14, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) backs down Vanderbilt Commodores forward Devin McGlockton (99) during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Now well over halfway through the 2025-2026 season, the Aggies are in the midst of the final push to the NCAA Tournament. While multiple win streaks have helped boost A&M's resume, there are doubts about its ability to make it to the Big Dance thanks to its recent losses in the SEC.

The recent struggles have come in part from cold streaks from key players on the Aggies' roster, the most apparent coming from guard Rubén Dominguez, whose three-point shooting ability has come crashing down to earth after not scoring more than 10 points in a game throughout the losing streak.

However, the Aggies still have their all-world forward Rashaun Agee putting it all on the line for his squad, as he leads the team in double-doubles and rebounds per game. The road ahead does not get too much easier, as Reed Arena will play host to rival Texas and Kentucky after Ole Miss is either taken care of or added to the beneficiary list of the Aggies' skid.

Bottom line, the Aggies will need to bring their best game when they take on the Rebels. A fifth-straight loss would drop the Maroon and White even further in the SEC race, as they currently hold a 7-5 record in conference play. But if A&M can "play well" as McMillan said, maybe it can have a chance of making the tournament for the fourth straight year.