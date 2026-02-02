AP Voters Continue to Disrespect Texas A&M Basketball

A 17-4 overall record and a conference-leading 7-1 record would have many teams sitting pretty in the AP's weekly Top 25 rankings.

Unfortunately for Bucky McMillan and the Texas A&M Aggies, they are not many teams, as the AP still did not deem them worthy enough to crack the list of the nation's top quarter.

The Maroon and White would, however, receive the most votes of the unranked teams, with 83, and the Coaches' Poll would give the Aggies their flowers, spotting them at the very bottom at No. 25.

Texas A&M Remains Unranked Despite Conference-Best Record

Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) shoots the ball as South Carolina Gamecocks guard Myles Stute (10) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Aside from a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers and a very close win in Auburn against the Tigers, Texas A&M has been nearly flawless in conference play in the 2025-26 season, even currently sitting top five in the country in terms of scoring with 91.8 points per game.

With a road trip to Tuscaloosa coming up pitting the Aggies against the Alabama Crimson Tide, and then later this weekend against the No. 17 Florida Gators, the chance is now for McMillan and the Aggies to prove that they truly belong amongst the nation's best.

But as of now, as you could likely anticipate, rankings aren't exactly at the forefront of the Texas A&M head coach's mind, mainly because it doesn't matter to the people that make the bracket, according to McMillan.

"It doesn't matter at all, honestly," McMillan said Monday during his media availability in regard to the Aggies catching attention in the national polls. "Because the NCAA Tournament doesn't care about it, right?"

"You'll see people that will be in there now that's ranked and if they had to come out with the NCAA Tournament bracket tomorrow, they wouldn't make the field, you know what I'm saying? I would put more stock in the rankings if the NCAA Tournament cared more about it."

McMillan reassured that all he could manage is what the team does in current day, and worry about rankings later on when the 64-team field comes out in March.

"All you can do is focus on playing your best basketball," McMillan said. "If you play well in this league, you're gonna end up putting yourself in a great chance to be in the NCAA Tournament and to get the best seat possible, and that is what you're after."

And in typical Bucky fashion, his gameplan, at least defensively, is already set for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday night.

"We got to play good defense," McMillan said. "We can't let them get wherever they want. They can't get wherever they want. We're going to have to be able to guard them one-on-one the best you can. They play well at home, and they can obviously get to the paint and make threes as well. Just gotta do a good job of controlling the dribble so they're not getting everything."

Texas A&M and Alabama tip off at 6:00 PM Wednesday from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.