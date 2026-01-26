Why Texas A&M Is Playing Like A NCAA Tournament Team

Watch out for Bucky Ball.

If no one has been watching Texas A&M basketball, now is the time to follow them because the program is in sole possession of first place in the SEC.

Head coach Bucky McMillan has made the NCAA Tournament, but that was when he was coaching at Samford. He is going to likely do that for A&M. This year, it’s different with a fast-paced offense and a fearless defense that has risen to the occasion.

Could this be the first year under McMillan’s leadership to make it to March Madness and make a run? The 16-4 start definitely points to punching a bid to the big dance, but there is plenty of basketball left.

“Now that we’re defending at a high level, I think that not only do I think we are trying to get to the NCAA Tournament, and win enough games to win the league, we’re trying to win every game in the league,” McMillan said. “That’s our mindset. We want to do the things you can do that give you the opportunity. Not focus on winning but doing the things you can do because we feel if we do that, we’re going to have a great chance in any game.”

Doing Things Right

When anyone checks the stats the Aggies have posted this season, it is hard to argue that this team is not worthy of advancing in the bracket. On offense, the Aggies are in the top 10 in numerous categories and continue to take the court like the best team in the SEC.

In the conference, A&M is No. 1 in assists and turnover margin, No. 2 in three-point field goal percentage and steals, as well as No. 3 in scoring offense and scoring margin in the SEC.

“I think we can win in a multitude of ways,” McMillan said. “I think we’re playing really good defense right now, which travels. I think that if we continue to play well and prove ourselves in this league, we can obviously do it versus anybody.”

McMillan isn’t wrong after securing several resume boosters after defeating teams on the road like Texas and Auburn, as well as snagging wins over Oklahoma, LSU, South Carolina and Mississippi State at home.

Recruiting was where it all started, though, for a program that was basically built from scratch, with only one returner from last season and the majority of the roster coming from the transfer portal.

Finding forward Rashaun Agee, who transferred from USC and decided to come play for McMillan, has imposed his will on others as the team's leading scorer. Consistent guard play has also gotten A&M this far in the season, with a handful of players like Ruben Dominguez and Rylan Griffen who have been reliable weapons.

“I think that with what we have, and the way that we play, we could beat anybody,” McMillan said.