Auburn Fans Revolt Against Officials After Controversial Loss To Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies secured their fifth straight win of the 2025 season and second straight SEC win to open conference play when they defeated the Auburn Tigers 90-88 in a game that went perfectly as planned and had no drama whatsoever afterwards.

Well, at least part of that is true.

After the Aggies came back from a 16-point deficit and went up by double-digits later in the second half, the Auburn Tigers came crawling back and at the buzzer, Auburn's KeShawn Murphy heaved up a near-half-court shot that was nothing but net, sending Neville Arena into a frenzy and giving the Tigers what seemed to be a 91-90 victory.

However, after a review by the officials, it was determined that Murphy's fingertips were still on the ball when the buzzer sounded, meaning the shot did not count, giving the Aggies the win instead.

Auburn Fans Trash Court Following Loss To Aggies

Needless to say, the mood inside the arena went from ecstatic to outraged after the official's call, and some fans even had no problem going above and beyond to show their frustration with the game's conclusion.

How far above, you may ask?

Trashing their own home court afterwards as the referees exited Neville Arena.

Here's a look:

Auburn students threw objects onto the floor as the referees left pic.twitter.com/bTdvKi6py3 — Peter Rauterkus (@peter_rauterkus) January 7, 2026

You can see drinks and food go flying towards the officials and the security escorting them out, and some fans can even be heard cursing the refs out as they exit.

Auburn head coach Steven Pearl was also visibly livid immediately following the call, but eventually allowed cooler heads to prevail in the situation.

The shot by Murphy at the buzzer seemingly sealed a late comeback for the Tigers, who were down by as much as 12 points with three and a half minutes left in the game after being up by 16 on the Aggies barely 10 minutes earlier.

The Aggies would ride a 31-6 run on their way to taking the lead late in the game, and after a battle of fouls and free throws, the Aggies edged out the Tigers thanks to the very last call of the game.

The win brought the Aggies to 12-3 on the season and 2-0 against SEC opponents, while Auburn's loss drops them to 9-6 in 2025-26, yet to achieve victory against a conference opponent after losing 104-100 to the Georgia Bulldogs last weekend.

Texas A&M will look to keep their conference win streak alive when they host the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday afternoon at Reed Arena in College Station.