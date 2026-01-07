Texas A&M Shocks Auburn on the Road in Controversial Win

Texas A&M basketball hit the road for its first SEC road trip of the season to take on Auburn on its home court, and got the win in wild fashion.

A controversial moment came on the game's final play when Auburn forward Keshawn Murphy was left wide open with 0.6 left on the clock and appeared to hit a buzzer beater as time expired.

After further review, it was determined that, from every angle possible, the shot was not off in time, leaving all of Neville Arena stunned and furious after rejoicing in excitement, thinking the shot had been made. The Aggies escaped with a 90-88 win, and headed to the locker room as fans threw trash.

Keshawn Murphy's Wild Shot Overturned

A late Tuesday night turned into an insane contest with a ton of drama. It was a tale of two periods: A&M trailed by 10 points at halftime but turned it around, rallying from as many as 14 points with a ton of steals, clutch buckets, and a 31-6 run being the difference.

One of the biggest stories was the runs the Aggies had in the second half, when guards Pop Isaacs and Jacari Lane had an elite night to help coach Bucky McMillan’s team escape Auburn, Alabama, with a huge Quadrant 1 road win.

Four players for the Aggies concluded in double-digits despite a slow night from one of the best bench-point teams in the nation.

Aggies vs Tigers Recap

Things got underway at Neville Arena with the Aggies’ offense starting the scoring off with forward Rashaun Agee driving for a layup, before one of the Tigers' leading scorers, Kevin Overton, gave his team the first lead of the evening with a shot from deep.

Responding quickly was A&M, which was fired up after going on a 7-0 run in 1:15, taking a 9-3 lead into the first media timeout. Auburn couldn’t buy a basket, going on a 2:21 scoring drought at the 15:21 mark.

The leading scorer for Auburn for the majority of the season drained his first bucket in front of the home crowd from the free-throw line before adding his first 3-pointer of the night, which generated a back-and-forth game for nearly the entire first half.

Forward Zach Clemence had an awesome left-handed hook shot to record his points of the evening before the next two shots made by the Aggies came courtesy of the 3-ball from Isaacs and guard Ruben Dominguez that helped produce a 20-12 lead. McMillan’s offense captured a 20-12 lead before getting lazy on the defensive end.

Hall had a tremendous four-point play after getting fouled and knocking down his free-throw opportunity that sparked a 6-0 run for Auburn in 40 seconds. A&M responded with a 6-0 run, powered by G Jacari Lane, who benefited from the small-group rotation with four guards.

Transfer guard Ali Dibba joined the party with the next five points registered by the Maroon and White before he had a bad pass that went as a steal and an airball that hurt the offense and put the home crowd back in it. Earning trips to the charity stripe really hurt as Pearl’s team nailed 12 of its first-half free throws.

A 12-2 run to end the half wasn’t what was drawn up as the final second before the buzzer had an unnecessary foul called on by Agee that sent guard Tahaad Pettiford to the line. At intermission, A&M trailed 47-37, shooting 47 percent from the field and 31 percent from three with only 12 bench points.

If there was a concern about the lack of defense, McMillan and Co. saw something from the bench and adjusted its defense, turning it into three turnovers, going 2 of 3 from three in an 11-0 run to climb back in the game, 61-56.

After getting the game within four points after two crazy dunks by the Tigers that had the crowd going nuts, Isaacs had the best game with the Aggies after burying a 3-pointer to trail by only one. Making the next shots turned the entire game around with two more 3s to extend the lead to five points with 7:52 left on the clock.

During that time frame, A&M went on a 17-2 run, with free throws among the main contributors to staying in the game. Agee and Lane found a way to draw the whistle with three shots converted before another three was sunk by Lane with a jumper made by Isaacs.

There was no turning back, even after the Tigers clawed their way back into the game, outscoring the Aggies, 19-10, after Hall kept his team alive with 10 of the 19 points recorded by him.

Arguably, one of the most clutch moments came when the native from Spain, Ruben Dominguez, heated up after leading by only five, connecting on a three with 1:04 left to go up 88-80.

A 7-0 run occurred for Auburn before one of the most controversial and nail-biting plays happened when A&M retained possession on a fight for a rebound, where a timeout was pulled out just in time before free throws were missed that opened up the door for Auburn to have one last shot trailing by two.

A&M caught a break to move to 2-0 in conference play. On the night, the Aggies went 52 percent from the field, 43 percent from three, and 13 of 20 from the charity stripe.