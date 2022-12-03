Live Game Updates: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Boise State Broncos

This early college basketball season sees the Aggies at 5-2, looking to maintain their winning ways against Boise State (5-2) in a Saturday night matchup. A&M head coach Buzz Williams thinks his team has taken steps in the right direction recently. Now, Texas A&M is in the midst of a three-game win streak and the Aggies will try to take another step forward against the Broncos.

The Aggies come into this game with three players averaging double figures in scoring. They're led in that category by guard Wade Taylor IV, who nets just under 16 points per game for A&M. Forward Henry Coleman III adds 11 points and five rebounds per game, but exploded for 23 points in the Aggies' most recent win. There's also guard Tyrece Radford who had 31 points in the game prior to that, and always provides a spark offensively.

Tonight, A&M will need to count on both its starters and its rotation players if the Aggies are going to extend their win streak to four games.

Follow along here at AllAggies.com for the latest news on Texas A&M and live game updates from tonight's matchup.

Live game updates will appear here after tip-off...

FIRST HALF: Boise State 33, Texas A&M 23

-Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. (CT)

-Aggies are down by four point early in the first half. Broncos guard Marcus Shaver is orchestrating things for Boise State. Boise State 13, Texas A&M 9 (H1-15:59)

-A&M is still down by five points here in the first half. Aggies G Tyrece Radford has nine points to lead the team. Boise State 21, Texas A&M 16 (H1-11:59)

-The Broncos are still holding the Aggies at bay, despite Radford's best efforts. the A&M guard has nine points and an assist in the first half Boise State 26, Texas A&M 20 (H1-7:29).

-Broncos guards Chibuzo Agbo and Max Rice are leading the way as Boise State pulls ahead by 10 points late in the first half. Boise State 33, Texas A&M 23 (H1-3:04)

