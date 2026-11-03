Mackenzie Mgbako Explains What Makes This Texas A&M Basketball Team Different

Texas A&M basketball is entering its second season under head coach Bucky McMillan with a roster that looks noticeably different from the group that took the floor a year ago. The Aggies have added size, experience and versatility, and returning forward Mackenzie Mgbako believes those qualities could help define the team's identity in 2026-27.

Speaking during a recent press conference, Mgbako pointed to the team's experience, shooting ability, pace and willingness to play together as reasons this year's roster stands out.

"We're a really talented team. We work hard. We try to play together. We try to play fast. We like to shoot the ball," Mgbako said. "We've got a lot of veterans, a lot of older players who understand the game. So just leading with that kind of mentality is probably what's going to separate us."

Those comments highlight an important difference between McMillan's first and second Texas A&M teams.

Oct 14, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Machenzie Mgbako speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M Has More Size and Offensive Options

Last season, the Aggies frequently had to work around an undersized roster. Texas A&M had just three players standing at least 6-foot-9, creating challenges with rebounding, defensive matchups and frontcourt depth.

That situation looks considerably different entering 2026-27. The Aggies now have six players standing 6-foot-9 or taller, giving McMillan more options in the frontcourt and greater flexibility when building lineups.

The additions of Tennessee transfer Cade Phillips and PJ Haggerty, along with Mgbako's return after an injury-shortened 2025-26 season, give the roster a different look. Rather than relying so heavily on perimeter shooting, Texas A&M has the potential to create offense through downhill driving, transition opportunities and additional frontcourt production.

Mgbako's return could be particularly important. Before his season ended after seven games, he averaged 10.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest. He also brings valuable experience from Indiana, where he averaged 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds during his sophomore season.

Veteran Leadership Could Be the Biggest Difference

Mgbako also emphasized how much more comfortable the players are with McMillan's system entering Year 2.

After experiencing the first season together, returning players have a better understanding of their responsibilities offensively and defensively. That familiarity could help Texas A&M play faster without sacrificing execution.

"With the leadership mentality I'm leading with, it's easier to understand what people are supposed to be in the offense," Mgbako explained.

That experience matters for a roster featuring several players adjusting to the SEC. Mgbako believes veteran leadership can make that transition easier and help younger or newer teammates understand what is expected.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas A&M Aggies coach Bucky McMillan during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can McMillan Build a Better Team Around His System?

The biggest question for Texas A&M is whether its improved roster construction will translate into better results.

Mgbako acknowledged that the Aggies still have areas to clean up, particularly defensive rebounding and consistency on both ends of the floor. The team wants to play with pace and spacing, but those principles will only work if players execute their responsibilities.

Still, McMillan appears to have a roster better suited to his preferred style than the group he inherited last season. Texas A&M has more size, more frontcourt depth and experienced players who understand the system.

If those improvements translate to the court, the Aggies could look like a significantly different team this season.

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