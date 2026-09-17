Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3

The Kentucky Wildcats’ tough schedule to open the season continues on Saturday, as they’ll take on the No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies and Marcel Reed, one week after losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Kentucky led Alabama at the half in Week 2, but it didn’t score a single point in the second half in a blowout loss. The Wildcats are expected to be in the bottom half of the SEC standings this season, and oddsmakers have set them as three-possession underdogs against the Aggies in Week 3.

Texas A&M knocked off Arizona State in Week 2, and it’s looking to get back to the College Football Playoff for the second season in a row. The Aggies finished last season with the seventh-best EPA/Play in the country, and Mike Elko’s group has a major stretch ahead after this week with LSU, Arkansas, Missouri and Alabama coming in four of the next five games.

Can the Aggies handle business at home against Kentucky?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this SEC showdown.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kentucky +16.5 (-102)

Texas A&M -16.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Kentucky: +575

Texas A&M: -850

Total

49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Kyle Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Kentucky record: 1-1

Texas A&M record: 2-0

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Key Player to Watch

Marcel Reed, Quarterback, Texas A&M

A fringe Heisman candidate last season, Reed is off to a solid start for the undefeated Aggies in the 2026 campaign.

A dual-threat quarterback, Reed has thrown for 396 yards and five scores (one pick), completing 65.5 percent of his passes this season. On the ground, he’s added 37 yards on 14 carries.

While Reed hasn't put up a huge game this season, he did throw three scores in a win over Arizona State. Last season, the Aggies quarterback threw 12 picks, so he’s looking to cut down on his turnovers in 2026.

This is his first matchup against Kentucky in his career.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick

After struggling against the spread in the first couple of seasons with Mike Elko at the helm, the Aggies are 2-0 against the number in 2026 and in a great spot to cover the spread at home on Saturday.

Kentucky took care of business against Youngstown State in Week 1, but it was outclassed by Alabama in Week 2, losing 45-17. The Wildcats led 17-13 at the half but they allowed 32 unanswered points in the second half to Keelon Russell and Co.

I didn’t hate the showing from the Kentucky defense, as it allowed just 3.9 yards per carry and picked off Russell twice, but the offense couldn’t get anything going after the half.

Kenny Minchey averaged just 4.7 yards per attempt, and that won’t cut it against an Aggies defense that was a top-10 unit in the country in 2025 and has allowed just 20 points through two games.

Reed’s experience should help him avoid some of the mistakes Russell made against the Wildcats, and Kentucky is coming off a 2025 season where it was 0-5 against ranked opponents.

I think this could be a lopsided matchup in College Station on Saturday.

Pick: Texas A&M -16.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .