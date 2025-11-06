Mike Elko Couldn’t Believe What Bucky McMillan Told Him After His First Win With Texas A&M
With the 2025-26 basketball season in full swing, no one knew much about Bucky Ball, until Bucky McMillan led a completely new Texas A&M basketball team to an astonishing 98-68 win over Northwestern State for its season opener.
After the win, A&M head coach Mike Elko reached out to McMillan to congratulate him on his first win as the head coach of A&M, and McMillan had a hilarious response, per On3 Sports.
“I texted him congratulating him on his first win,” Elko said on Aggie Football Hour, via TexAgs. “And he texted me back that he couldn’t lose a game before I did.”
All Aggies On A Win Streak
In just year two under Elko, he has led this A&M team to an 8-0 start, the best start of the program since 1992. The Aggies are currently the only Southeastern Conference team that remains undefeated this season, as well as only one of four teams in the country that is undefeated alongside Ohio State, Indiana and BYU.
The Aggies have been hot, including a massive road victory over then-No. 20 LSU, which ended up being Brian Kelly's last game as the head coach before he was fired the following day. After a 49-25 blowout in Death Valley at night, the country started to take the Aggies more seriously.
A&M was ranked No. 3 in the first look at the 2025 College Football Playoff bracket, yet the road is far from over, as they still have to face three more dominant SEC teams, including No. 22 Missouri and No. 13 Texas on the road.
For McMillan, he began his career at Texas A&M with a massive blowout win over Northwestern State as the Aggies won by 30 points and tied the highest season-opening score since 2018. In just his first season, McMillan starts out 1-0 with a brand new team in front of a very hopeful 12th Man.
The victory for the Aggies was a statement win for its first game under McMillan, yet with the win, he recorded his 100th victory as a collegiate head coach. The team has some things to work on as the season moves forward, yet they are on a hot start that is being led by McMillan.
For Texas A&M as a whole, the athletics have been on a roll as the volleyball team is currently ranked No. 6 in the nation and the women's basketball team got its first win of the season with an 81-43 win over A&M Corpus Christi.