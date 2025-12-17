Carson Beck Has The Full Attention of the Texas A&M Defense

For the first round of the College Football Playoff, Texas A&M is hosting Miami, a team that was widely talked about when the CFP rankings were coming out. Miami is led by Carson Beck, a very talented quarterback, and Texas A&M's defense spoke to the media about how they can slow him down on Saturday.

"I mean, he's a phenomenal quarterback, you know," Albert Regis said. "He got the talent, he got the skill... but with that being said, everyone, we play from here on out is gonna be good, if not great. So, we're just gonna have to bring our game and make him one-dimensional."

Beck began his career at the University of Georgia, where he won back-to-back national championships with the Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022. For his fifth year, Beck transferred to Miami, where he has led the team to a 10-2 record and a CFP berth.

How The Defense Can Slow Beck Down

Beck has the highest completion rate of his college career this season, completing 74.7 percent of his passes. Opposing defenses have also had a hard time getting to him, as he has only been sacked nine times this season.

"He does the little things right," Will Lee III said. "He leads his team, and you know, just him being an SEC quarterback in past years, you know, he knows the level it takes to play against SEC defenses. So, you know I give him respect for that, but like I said before, I feel like we come out and do what we're supposed to do, we're gonna be just fine."

In Beck's four seasons at Georgia, he was the starting quarterback for two of those, in 2023 and 2024. The last time Miami came to Kyle Field was in 2022, so while he wasn't the starting quarterback, he has some experience with the rowdy 12th Man.

"We got to do a great job of caging him and setting pressure on him," Daymion Sanford said. "And I feel like if we disrupt him, disrupt his timing, we will do good this game."

This season, Beck has thrown for 3,072 yards having 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the season. There have certainly been games when he has struggled, yet there has also been games where he has excelled.

"He's a very experienced guy," Dezz Ricks said. "He's been around for a while, he's seen all kinds of defenses, but kind of like they said, as long as we play our game, we'll be just fine."

The Aggies will get their shot against the Hurricanes on Saturday, December 20, at 11 a.m. in Kyle Field.