Aggies Buzz Williams Says A&M 'Needs to Take Next Right Step' vs. Boise State

The highly-motivated Texas A&M Aggies looked like anything but after suffering back-to-back losses at the Myrtle Beach Invitational before the Thanksgiving holiday, which was low-lighted by what A&M coach Buzz Williams called an "embarrassing" 103-75 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Aggies (5-2) have responded well since the blowout loss, winning three straight games by double digits which included an 83-64 win over the SMU Mustangs in College Station on Wednesday.

But another stout, early-season non-conference test awaits the Aggies on Saturday in an unofficial home game in Forth Worth against the Boise State Broncos (5-2).

"We need to take the next right step on Saturday night," Williams said. "Nobody in the world wants to play Boise ... They're as good as anybody."

It's a matchup opportunity that could allow the Aggies to rid themselves of some of the early demons brought on by Colorado, as Williams pointed out that Boise State topped the Buffs 68-55 just two days after the Aggies' blowout loss to their former Big 12 rival.

Every meeting between any team is unique in its own way. But potentially beating a Boise State squad that held the Buffs to a season-low 55 points - just a little over half of the scoring production that Colorado posted against the Aggies - could provide a significant mental edge to A&M as the final stretch of non-conference play continues through the end of December.

"Colorado beat us from start to finish in a very embarrassing way and then the next day Boise beat them pretty close to the same," Williams said.

It goes to show that anything can happen in college basketball, something the Aggies will need to be aware of when they meet the Broncos on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.

