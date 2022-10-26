Texas A&M WR Chris Marshall Off Aggies 2022-23 Basketball Roster

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Chris Marshall will not be a member of the Aggies' 2022-23 basketball roster, according to coach Buzz Williams. The Aggies will begin play on Nov. 7 against Louisiana-Monroe at Reed Arena.

Marshall, along with cornerback Denver Harris and offensive lineman P.J. Williams, was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday due to a locker room incident that occurred last weekend following a loss to South Carolina. A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has not released a statement on the status of the trio post-2022 as of this time.

Marshall had been a role player in A&M's offense, often working with the first-team unit in a rotational role along with fellow true freshman Evan Stewart. In three games, the 6-3, 205-pound pass-catcher totaled 11 catches for 108 yards. His best game came against Alabama when he recorded three catches for 40 yards and averaged 13.3 yards per reception.

The expectation was for Marshall to expand his rep count following the season-ending injury to Ainias Smith in the Aggies' win over then-No. 10 Arkansas. Marshall did not record a stat against the Gamecocks in the 30-24 loss at Williams Brice Stadium.

Tuesday's suspension isn't a first for Marshall and Harris, both of whom highlighted A&M's No. 1 recruiting class from a season ago. Earlier this season, Fisher suspended both players, along with Stewart and defensive back Smoke Bouie for violating team rules prior to Week 3's matchup against then-No. 13 Miami.

A&M (3-4, 1-3 SEC) has lost three straight following its win in the Southwest Classic. Fisher announced earlier this week that the Aggies would be down three offensive linemen due to season-ending injuries, including starting center Bryce Foster (knee).

The Aggies return to Kyle Field for the first time since Sept. 17 to take on No. 15 Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m.

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter