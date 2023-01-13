Aggies Men's Hoops vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: How to Watch, Preview

The Texas A&M Aggies (11-5, 3-0 SEC) are back in action on Saturday, as they look to remain undefeated in SEC play against the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2 SEC).

After a rough start to their season, which saw the Aggies sporting an 8-5 record in non-conference play, they have opened their conference schedule with three straight wins.

Their most impressive win during that winning streak was their most recent, as they blew out the No. 20 Missouri Tigers 82-64. As for the Gamecocks, they have not had as hot of a start in SEC play.

While this is far from a guaranteed win for the Aggies, they should like their chances against the Gamecocks. Offensively, they are averaging 75.1 points per game while the Gamecocks allow opponents to score 70.9 points per game.

On the other end of the court, the Aggies have held opponents to an impressive 67.2 points per game, a number which the Gamecocks haven't managed at only 64.7 points per game.

If the Aggies can carry their momentum from their first three SEC wins into Saturday, they may very well leave Columbia with an impressive 4-0 conference record.

WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies (11-5, 3-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2 SEC)

WHERE: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, 5 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: SEC Network

RADIO: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SiriusXM 389

