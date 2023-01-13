Aggies Men's Hoops vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: How to Watch, Preview
The Texas A&M Aggies (11-5, 3-0 SEC) are back in action on Saturday, as they look to remain undefeated in SEC play against the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2 SEC).
After a rough start to their season, which saw the Aggies sporting an 8-5 record in non-conference play, they have opened their conference schedule with three straight wins.
Their most impressive win during that winning streak was their most recent, as they blew out the No. 20 Missouri Tigers 82-64. As for the Gamecocks, they have not had as hot of a start in SEC play.
While this is far from a guaranteed win for the Aggies, they should like their chances against the Gamecocks. Offensively, they are averaging 75.1 points per game while the Gamecocks allow opponents to score 70.9 points per game.
On the other end of the court, the Aggies have held opponents to an impressive 67.2 points per game, a number which the Gamecocks haven't managed at only 64.7 points per game.
If the Aggies can carry their momentum from their first three SEC wins into Saturday, they may very well leave Columbia with an impressive 4-0 conference record.
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies (11-5, 3-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2 SEC)
WHERE: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC
Former Texas A&M CB Myles Jones Transfers To Duke
Myles Jones will play his seventh and final season in the ACC.
Aggies Men's Hoops vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: How to Watch, Preview
The Aggies will look to remain undefeated in conference play against the Gamecocks on Saturday.
Aggies WR Named Freshman All-American by FWAA
The 6-0, 175-pounder from Frisco Liberty (TX) High School is one of three receivers named to the team, made up of both true and redshirt freshmen.
WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, 5 p.m. CT
TELEVISION: SEC Network
RADIO: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SiriusXM 389
You can follow Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!
Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!
Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter
Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here