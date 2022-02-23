More Than Coaching Propelled Aggies past Georgia

For a team that had lost eight of nine and played itself out of the NCAA Tournament, Texas A&M doesn’t sound like a team down on itself.

The Aggies said that Tuesday night’s 91-77 win over Georgia at Reed Arena was more about determination and commitment than X’s and O’s.

“I thought our effort, our tenacity, our intensity, our competitive spirit, our connectedness from start to finish was the best it has been all year long,” Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “I think that was the difference in the game. I don’t think it was the plays. I don't think it was them being in zone or man.

“I think it was the mentality in which we competed and I thought the guys who played [Tuesday] played with an edge that we need to play with going forward from start to finish.”

Not that strategy didn’t play a part. Williams trotted out the starting lineup of Manny Obaseki, Quenton Jackson, Henry Coleman III, Wade Taylor IV, and Javonte Brown for the first time this season.

Normally the sixth man, Jackson made the most of only his third start. Matching his career-high of 31 points on 11-of-11 shooting, Jackson is just the second player in school history to make 100% of his shots with a minimum of 10 attempts. Vernon Smith (13-13) did it against Anchorage in 1978.

Jackson felt a focus from his teammates that went beyond the coaching staff.

“I think everyone was locked in on their assignments,” said Jackson, who added a season-high six steals. “I think we put more of an emphasis on what we needed to do during the game as players. The best teams are coached by the players and I think that every player knew their assignment and helped each other out.”

Coleman also didn’t miss a shot (6-6) and scored 15, his sixth game in double figures in the last eight.

The Aggies’ 91 points were the most for the program in six years. The 48 points in the first half were a season-high. Texas A&M turned 20 Bulldog turnovers in 25 points, outscored Georgia in the paint 46-24, and held the visitors to zero second-chance points.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” Coleman said. “I think if we continue to play with that mindset where we continue to block out like that and take up space, and do the things that Texas A&M is supposed to do this will be the results.

“Hopefully we will continue to do this when we get back in the gym. We will work on certain things, but if we continue to rebound at a high level like that, the sky's the limit.”

Texas A&M (17-11, 6-9 SEC) has a shot at making it two victories in a row and three wins in four games at Ole Miss (13-14, 4-10) on Saturday. The Aggies won the previous matchup 67-51 last month in College Station.

