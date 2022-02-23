Skip to main content

Perfection! Aggies Ride Jackson's Perfect Shooting In Win Over Georgia

Texas A&M is back in the win column after beating Georgia Tuesday night

After Texas A&M snapped its eight-game losing skid against Florida on Tuesday night, the possibility of another losing streak presented itself after a road loss at No. 1 Auburn Saturday.

But on a Tuesday night where A&M honored black excellence with uniforms from Adidas, all the Aggies men's basketball team was thinking about was another win as it hosted the Georgia Bulldogs, and rode the perfect-from-the-field shooting of Quenton Jackson to a 91-77 victory.

Poor shooting has plagued the Aggies (16-11, 5-9 SEC) all season, frequently shooting under 40 percent from the field. But on Tuesday, A&M was hot, with a collective 56.1 percent on 32-of-57 shooting. 

The Bulldogs  (6-21, 1-13 SEC) were also hot on 27-of-45 shooting for 60.0 percent. It's one of the rare times this season the Aggies have won while shooting worse than their opponent.

While A&M still struggled from the charity stripe, shooting just 34.8 percent, it didn't hurt them down the stretch. Georgia went 10-of-11 from the line for 90.9 percent.

Leading the Aggies offensively was Jackson, who scored 31 points on perfect 11-of-11 shooting from the field. Jackson missed one shot all night, and it was from the free-throw line where he went 6 for 7. A&M had four other players in double digits, with Henry Coleman III scoring 15, and Manny Obaseki, Tyrece Radford, and Hassan Diarra all chipping in 10 apiece. 

Coleman also lead the team in rebounds with four, while Diarra had five assists.

Kario Oquendo scored a game-high 33 points for the Bulldogs and pulled down a team-high seven rebounds. Aaron Cook led Georgia with seven assists.

The Bulldogs turned the ball over 20 times while A&M held on to the ball a little better with nine.

Next up, the Aggies hit the road and travel south to the Ole Miss Rebels (13-14, 4-10 SEC) for a Saturday matchup at 2:30 p.m. CT.

