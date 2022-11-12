Texas A&M Aggies vs. Abilene Christian: Live Game Updates

The Aggies started strong with a win over Louisiana Monroe earlier this week and they'll look to keep their record perfect as Texas A&M hosts Abilene Christian for the second game of the season.

The Wildcats come into this game with a 1-0 record as well, so A&M will have to be careful not to look past them.

Head coach Buzz Williams and this Aggies squad are already off to a solid start and will look to defend home court once again in this early season battle.

It will be interesting to see whether the Aggies can keep up their hot shooting performance, after making 46 percent of their attempts from three-point range. Guard Wade Taylor IV led the way, connecting on four of his six three-point shots and finishing with 18 points in A&M's opener. Henry Coleman III, who took the most shots of any Aggie with 11 attempted field goals, also added 14 points in the Texas A&M win.

They'll be counted on to do a lot of the heavy lifting against Abilene Christian and the rest of the Aggies' opponents this season.

The Aggies have gotten off on the right foot, and if Texas A&M can keep up their winning ways, they may just be able to make some noise in the SEC.

