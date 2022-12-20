Texas A&M Men's Hoops: Aggies Upset By Wofford

The Texas A&M Aggies lost their second straight game on Tuesday, this time in being upset by Wofford at home, 67-62. It's a tough loss for the Aggies, who are going to have to take a hard look in the mirror after this loss.

A&M has now lost three of its last four contests, which doesn't bode well for the upcoming conference schedule. Considering Wofford's only got six wins against Power 5 competition since 2017, there's a lot of cleaning up to do for head coach Buzz Williams and his squad.

The Aggies started relatively strong, opening up a 30-26 halftime lead. Guard Wade Taylor IV led the way for A&M, finishing with 20 points, three assists, and three steals. He was accurate from all over the floor, going five for nine from beyond the arc and making seven of his eleven total shots. Taylor was the only Aggie in double figures, though, and the Terriers took advantage of A&M's anemic offense.

Wofford was propelled to victory behind freshman Jackson Paveletzke's 22 points. He led all scorers in the game and made seven of his 13 shots, adding six free throws which put the nail in A&M's coffin. This marks the Terrier's first road win of the year, and A&M's first home loss, which ought to tell you how much this one stings for the Aggies.

There are only two games left for Texas A&M to prepare before they open SEC play, and it's imperative that those both end in W's for the Aggies.

They'll face Northwestern State first, before taking on Prairie View, both home games where A&M has typically had the advantage. That wasn't the case against the Terriers, though, who were also significant underdogs in the matchup, so it's clear that things need to be tightened up in College Station.

After those two home games, the Aggies will hit the road to take on Florida in their first conference clash of the year. They'll have the tough task of containing 6-foot-11 big man Colin Castleton as they try to start their SEC slate off on the right foot. If they can string together a couple of wins at home before the road trip, A&M should be back on the right track for the midseason rat race.

