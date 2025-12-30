Texas A&M Wraps Up Non-Conference In Blowout Win Over Prairie View A&M

Texas A&M basketball faced the Prairie View Panthers team led by coach Byron Smith.

In the final non-conference game of the season at Reed Arena, the Aggies knew what was at hand with an 18-game conference schedule beginning in January, so securing a victory was how the program led by coach Bucky McMillan wanted to end the year, and it was with a 111-82 win.

With a dominant performance against a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) opponent, the Ags moved to a 10-3 record, where graduate Rashaun Agee continued to be effective from the field, finishing 7 of 11 with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

As for the rest of the team, the 3-pointers, bench points and paint points were notable once again. Constant substitutions led to 52 paint points and 45 bench points, while from deep, A&M made 11 threes on 30 attempts. It was also the sixth time this season that A&M exceeded the 100-point mark.

Aggies vs Panthers Recap

Ringing in the new year with a W pic.twitter.com/hZnPrTfkY0 — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) December 30, 2025

Kicking off the evening, the Aggies won the tip, and Hill got the scoring fest started with a layup before the Panthers got Dontae Horne to tie the game at 2-2, which was the only time the Panthers tied the game, as the entire half was one-sided.

A 9-0 run started by Agee heated A&M up, and Hill, along with Rylan Griffen, Josh Holloway, and Pop Isaacs, extended the lead to 17-5. Another 7-0 run was sparked by a steal and score by G Ali Dibba, and at that point, three players had four points, including Griffen, Hill and Agee.

Sophomore G Ruben Dominguez made a layup, a beautiful play as Hill dished the ball to him for the only field goal he made during the first half. At the second media timeout, A&M was shooting 71 percent from the field with 18 made paint points, six made free throws, and 12 rebounds.

Memphis, Tennessee native Josh Holloway had a highlight dunk, and the Aggies later went on a 6-0 run, courtesy of two made 3-pointers by transfer G Pop Isaacs. Agee went on his own hot streak, later in the period, making two more from deep. At intermission, A&M led 60-39, shooting 67.6 percent from the field, 54.5 percent from three, and 50 percent from the charity stripe.

Starting the second half, six of the eight points on the 8-0 run were made at the free-throw line as Hill, Agee, and Lane made their shots along with Griffen, who made the layup to produce the swift start.

Getting more easy points came from the free throw line as Texas Tech transfer Federiko Federiko went to work in the paint with a layup off the window and one point from the line.

Dominguez later made five straight points with two free throws and a three-pointer with ten minutes left on the clock. Sophomore F Jamie Vinson got involved as well, and he slammed one down to make it 93-68.

A&M’s defense did a tremendous job of limiting every player but Prairie View G Tai’reon Joseph and F Corey Wells, who accounted for 51 points.

To conclude the night, the Maroon and White wrapped up with 14 points off turnovers, 15 second-chance points, and 15 fastbreak points.