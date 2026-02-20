3 Takeaways From Texas A&M's Comeback Win vs. Ole Miss

The Texas A&M Aggies were in must-win mode Wednesday with the Ole Miss Rebels next up on the schedule, who were looking to end their own losing skid of seven games.

And just when it seemed that the Rebs would be the ones getting back into the win column with a 13-point lead midway through the second half of the contest, the Aggies crawled back and went on a 12-2 run that saw them hold their conference opponents scoreless in the final 3:32 of the game, resulting in an 80-77 win for the Aggies.

The Aggies now sit 18-8 overall on the 2025-26 season with an 8-5 conference record.

Takeaways From Texas A&M's Herculean Win

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan reacts during the second half against the Ole Miss Rebels at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

With the Aggies trending upwards once more, here are some takeaways from the contest.

Job's Not Done

The game was definitely a must-win for the Aggies, head coach Bucky McMillan even said so himself, but there is still plenty of work for the Aggies to do before they begin trying to reclaim their top spot of the SEC's rankings, as their three-point shooting was still off the mark for the most part, only making five of 20 attempted shots beyond the arc.

That being said, they still had a decent night at the free throw and won the rebounding battle heartily, so all is well that ends well.

Rashaun Agee Returns To Form

An interesting coincidence during Texas A&M's skid was that star forward Rashaun Agee did not record a double-double during any of the four games, but came back with a 17-point, 10-rebound effort against Ole Miss that also saw him lead the team in assists, with five.

But what else is new?

Clemence, Dominguez Tag Team For Comeback

Though Agee led the team in stats overall on the night and also made the go-ahead shot that gave the Aggies the lead late, Texas A&M's comeback win Wednesday can largely be attributed to the duo of Zach Clemence and Ruben Dominguez,

The duo scored the team's last 14 points before Agee's go-ahead lay-in, which included Dominguez sinking three free throws and two-three pointers in that span, a much-needed turnaround for him after a dismal past few games beyond the arc.

Clemence threw down a dunk and a layup, and also threw up a turnaround jumper that was sure to make Dirk Nowitzki proud during the late stretch, further exemplifying how much of an impact he is off the bench.

The Aggies will hope to stick to their winning ways when they visit the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman this Saturday.