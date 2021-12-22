Aggies Extinguish Demons

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team beat the Northwestern State Demons on Tuesday evening 80-61 inside Reed Arena to push its record to 9-3. A&M is still undefeated at home at 6-0.

Freshman Manny Obaseki led the Aggies with 19 points and nine rebounds, both season highs.

Hassan Diarra chipped in 12 points while Tyrece Radford scored 10 and brought down eight rebounds. Aggies leading scorer Quenton Jackson had nine points and four rebounds as A&M never trailed in the game. The Aggies enjoyed a 10-0 run almost halfway into the first half and took advantage of 12 Demons turnovers with 14 points.

The Aggies led 36-35 at the break.

Northwestern State (3-10) didn't score its first points of the game until the 17:26 mark with Jalen King's first 3-pointer of the season making the score 5-3 Aggies.

The Demons got within eight points twice in the second half, but would never get closer.

The Demons' leading scorer on the season, Kendal Coleman added 13 points and 11 rebounds while Carvell Teasett led the way with 15 points. It was Coleman's fourth consecutive double-double and fifth of the season.

On Dec. 27 A&M plays Dallas Christian, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association at 7:00 p.m. CT at Reed Arena in a game that's free to the public with free parking and limited concessions. The Aggies then host Central Arkansas on Dec. 29 before opening SEC play against Georgia on Jan. 4.

