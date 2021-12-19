Aggies Get Past Beavers In Road Win

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team had its three-game winning streak snapped on Dec. 11 against TCU in Houston. But on Saturday night on the road at the Oregon State Beavers, it may have started another.

The 8-2 Aggies defeated the struggling 1-10 Beavers at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon on Saturday night 83-73.

A&M was led by Wade Taylor IV who, on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, scored a team-high 19 points. Quenton Jackson and Henry Coleman III each chipped in 16 points while Coleman III also contributed five rebounds.

The Beavers shot better than the Aggies on 52.0 percent shooting to A&M's 48.4, but 20 turnovers plagued Oregon State as the Aggies cashed in early and often, leading by as many as 23.

A&M led 36-29 at halftime and extended their lead in the opening minutes of the second frame. The Aggies then went on a 13-0 run over the next 3 minutes and change to turn a 10-point advantage into a 68-45 lead.

A&M also had the edge in rebounds 33-26.

Jarod Lucas led Oregon State in scoring with 25 on 6-of-14 shooting, while Ahmad Rand was the only other Beavers player in double digits with 11.

After beating Portland State to kick off the season on Nov. 9 at home, Oregon State has now lost 10 in a row.

The Aggies game against Tulane on Dec. 14 was canceled due to Covid-19 issues currently plaguing the Green Wave, but A&M has added a game to the schedule on Dec. 27 at 7:00 p.m. CT at Reed Arena against the Dallas Christian Crusaders, a game that is free to attend and includes free parking and limited concessions.

The Aggies next face the 3-9 Northwestern State Demons at Reed Arena in College Station on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 5:00 p.m. CT.

