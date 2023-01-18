Skip to main content

Aggies Men's Hoops Ready for Rematch with Florida Gators: Live Game Updates

The Texas A&M Aggies put their season-best six-game winning streak on the line Wednesday at Reed Arena in a mirror game rematch with the Florida Gators.
The Texas A&M men's basketball team will meet the Florida Gators at Reed Arena in College Station on Wednesday night in a mirror game rematch of the Jan. 4 contest that saw an Aggies 66-63 win.

A&M is riding a season-best six-game winning streak that began with a Dec. 27 win over Northwestern State, which has been followed by wins over Prairie View, Florida, LSU, Missouri, and South Carolina. 

The Aggies have won three straight over the Gators in the series, which is the longest streak for the Aggies over Florida.

Texas A&M has opened SEC play with four straight wins for a second straight season. Last year, the Aggies started 4-0 and proceeded to famously lose their next eight. Coach Buzz Williams and Co. will hope to avoid that fate this season.

The Aggies are fresh off a 94-53 rout of the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night in Columbia, which saw Wade Taylor IV hit 8-of-10 shots from the field, with his only two misses from beyond the arc, where he went 4-of-6. A&M led wire-to-wire after opening up with a 32-9 lead.

Florida beat No. 20 Missouri on Saturday afternoon 73-64 in a game that saw Gators guard Will Richard score 18 points, and Colin Castleton nail a double-double with 16 points and 13 boards.

On the season, Taylor IV leads the team in scoring with 15.6 points per game, while. Henry Coleman III leads with 5.8 boards per game. Taylor IV also leads the program this season in assists with 3.6 per contest.

LIVE GAME UPDATES WILL APPEAR HERE AFTER TIP-OFF...

