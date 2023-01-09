Aggies F Julius Marble Named SEC Player of the Week

After strong outings against SEC-rival LSU and Florida last week, Texas A&M Aggies forward Julius Marble was named the SEC Men's Basketball Player of the Week.

Marble averaged 17 points and 7.5 rebounds in A&M's wins over both schools.

His efforts helped the Aggies to their first-ever win in Gainesville with a 66-63 win over the Gators, and snap a 10-game losing streak to the Tigers with a 69-56 win over LSU, where the Aggies led for nearly 38 minutes of the 40-minute contest, taking the lead for good at the 16:32 mark of the first half.

Marble hails from Dallas, TX, and the 6-9, 245-pound junior transfer connected on 57.7 percent from the floor and scored a season-high 17 points against both teams. He added nine rebounds against LSU and pulled down 15 rebounds in the two games.

Marble transferred from Michigan State and has seen action in all 15 games this year while making 10 starts. In 2023, Marble has hit 59.2 percent of his field goals and averages 8.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

