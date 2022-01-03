Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    Aggies Tip-Off Against Georgia To Begin SEC Play

    The Aggies have had success in non-conference play, but now the real schedule begins
    Author:

    The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team travels to Athens, Georgia to begin SEC play against the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 6:00 p.m. CT.

    Welcome to the Aggies Daily Blitz from AllAggies.com and DSP Media.

    A&M (11-2) has had an impressive run in non-conference play to begin the season, but will now face a more difficult SEC schedule the rest of the way.

    In a season thought to be a make-or-break year in College Station, Williams has pulled no punches in putting together a much-improved team, almost completely turning the entire roster over from 2020.

    Williams even resorted to committing recruiting violations to do so.

    A&M has been able to bring in top transfers and sign some impressive recruits for 2021 and those moves have made immediate impacts.  

    Quenton Jackson leads the team in scoring at 13.7 points per game with Marcus Williams second with 10.1. Tyrece Radford leads the way with 5.8 rebounds while Williams tosses a team-leading 3.6 assists per game.

    Recommended Articles

    _big_CB1_4653
    Play
    Basketball

    Aggies Tip Off Against Georgia To Begin SEC Play

    The Aggies have had success in non-conference play, but now the real schedule begins

    41 seconds ago
    harold-perkins-tamu-visit(RRZF8IBYCY5)
    Play
    Recruiting

    Elite LB Harold Perkins Makes College Decision

    One of the nation's top linebacker, Harold Perkins, has name his seven final contenders for his signature

    20 hours ago
    20211205_WBB_GAME_TEXAS_AS_0139
    Play
    Women's Basketball

    Fourth Quarter Proves Decisive in Aggies' SEC Opener

    No. 19 LSU outscores No. 23 Aggies by 12 points in fourth quarter to send Texas A&M to first SEC defeat of 2022

    20 hours ago

    The Aggies have improved offensively over last year, especially from beyond the arc. A&M hits on 37.5 percent of its 3-point attempts, ranking No. 33 of 358 teams. Last year the Aggies ranked No. 315 with less than 30 percent.

    Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs (5-8) seem to be struggling to start the season with losses to Wofford, East Tennessee State, and Gardner-Webb, among others.

    The Bulldogs are led in scoring by Braelen Bridges with 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, while Aaron Cook leads the team in assists with 6.8 and steals at 1.5.

    After a disappointing 8-10 record in 2020, A&M is out to prove to the rest of the league that it belongs in the conversation as one of the best in 2021-2022.

    It all starts Tuesday in Athens. 

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

    Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

    Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

    _big_CB1_4653
    Basketball

    Aggies Tip Off Against Georgia To Begin SEC Play

    41 seconds ago
    harold-perkins-tamu-visit(RRZF8IBYCY5)
    Recruiting

    Elite LB Harold Perkins Makes College Decision

    20 hours ago
    20211205_WBB_GAME_TEXAS_AS_0139
    Women's Basketball

    Fourth Quarter Proves Decisive in Aggies' SEC Opener

    20 hours ago
    Abor
    Recruiting

    Elite Aggies EDGE Target Omari Abor Announces College Choice

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17411846
    Football

    NFL Debut For Former Texas A&M Star QB Sunday?

    Dec 31, 2021
    GettyImages-1355170931
    Basketball

    Watch Out, SEC... Here Come The Aggies!

    Dec 31, 2021
    feb525fc-5d98-4a70-9172-f1fec9b57bc9-SigningDay1215_0157
    Football

    Aggies 2022 Signee Walter Nolen Commits To Polynesian Bowl

    Dec 30, 2021
    I7ZRH2AKCVBCXK622ZJFL6UVDQ
    Basketball

    Aggie Women To Open SEC vs. LSU After Vanderbilt Postponement

    Dec 30, 2021