Aggies Tip-Off Against Georgia To Begin SEC Play

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team travels to Athens, Georgia to begin SEC play against the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 6:00 p.m. CT.

A&M (11-2) has had an impressive run in non-conference play to begin the season, but will now face a more difficult SEC schedule the rest of the way.

In a season thought to be a make-or-break year in College Station, Williams has pulled no punches in putting together a much-improved team, almost completely turning the entire roster over from 2020.

Williams even resorted to committing recruiting violations to do so.

A&M has been able to bring in top transfers and sign some impressive recruits for 2021 and those moves have made immediate impacts.

Quenton Jackson leads the team in scoring at 13.7 points per game with Marcus Williams second with 10.1. Tyrece Radford leads the way with 5.8 rebounds while Williams tosses a team-leading 3.6 assists per game.

The Aggies have improved offensively over last year, especially from beyond the arc. A&M hits on 37.5 percent of its 3-point attempts, ranking No. 33 of 358 teams. Last year the Aggies ranked No. 315 with less than 30 percent.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs (5-8) seem to be struggling to start the season with losses to Wofford, East Tennessee State, and Gardner-Webb, among others.

The Bulldogs are led in scoring by Braelen Bridges with 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, while Aaron Cook leads the team in assists with 6.8 and steals at 1.5.

After a disappointing 8-10 record in 2020, A&M is out to prove to the rest of the league that it belongs in the conversation as one of the best in 2021-2022.

It all starts Tuesday in Athens.

