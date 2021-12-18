Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Aggies Travel To Corvallis To Play Oregon State On Saturday

    Aggies men's basketball plays Oregon State for just the fifth time on Saturday night
    The Texas A&M men's basketball team is off to a fast start and looks to get back into the win column on Saturday night as it finds itself in Corvallis, Oregon to play the Oregon State Beavers at Gill Coliseum at 7:00 p.m. CT.

    A&M is 7-2 on the season and coming off just its second loss of the year. The Aggies were defeated by the TCU Horned Frogs 68-64 at the Toyota Center in Houston on Dec. 11 in a sloppy game where turnovers plagued both teams (33 total between the two teams) and poor foul shooting (44.4 percent) did the Aggies in late.

    The first loss for A&M was at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational against eventual champion Wisconsin back on Nov. 22.

    The Aggies are led this season by Quenton Jackson who leads the team in scoring at 12.1 per game and has scored in double figures in seven games. Marcus Williams recorded a season-high 16 points against TCU and is second on the team at 9.9 points per game. Tyrece Radford leads the Aggies in rebounding with 5.6 per game and is third in scoring at 9.6.

    The Beavers welcome the Aggies and sit at 1-9 and look to snap a nine-game losing streak.

    Senior forward Warith Alatishe leads the Beavers in scoring this season with 11.4 points per game and has scored 20-plus points three times in the 10 games Oregon State has played this season. Alatishe also leads the program in rebounds with 6.8 per contest. 

    Junior guard Jarod Lucas is second in scoring 10.6 points per game and is one of two players to start all 10 games (Warith Alatishe). He is also averaging a team-high 29.9 minutes per game.

    On a scheduling note, the Aggies men have added a game to the schedule, as they will now host the Dallas Baptist Crusaders on Dec. 27 at 7:00 p.m. at Reed Arena.

    Parking will be free, and fans are invited to attend free of charge.

