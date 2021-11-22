Wisconsin Ends Aggies Winning Streak, 69-58 In Las Vegas

The Texas A&M men's basketball team is participating in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational for the first time since 1994, facing the Wisconsin Badgers on Monday at the Michelob Ultra Arena inside the Mandalay Bay Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A&M entered the game 4-0 with wins to start the season over North Atlantic, Abilene Christian, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and Houston Baptist. Meanwhile, Wisconsin comes to the arena 2-1 with wins over St. Francis and Green Bay before losing to Providence. The Badgers bested the Aggies on Monday 69-58 in Game 1, ending A&M's four-game winning streak to start the se

After the Aggies trailed at the half 35-34, Wisconsin opened the second half on a 26-11 run that the Aggies could not recover from.

Quentin Jackson led all scorers for A&M with 15 points but was the only Aggies player to hit double digits. Jackson also led the team with five rebounds and snagged two steals.

Andre Gordon had nine points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal while Marcus Williams and Henry Coleman III both pitched in eight points each on the day.

The Badgers' defense clamped down on the Aggies in the second half, allowing A&M just 24 points after the break. Wisconsin also held the Aggies to just 38.8 percent shooting for the game, and just 10-of-26 from beyond the 3-point line.

Meanwhile, Johnny Davis led the way for the Badgers with 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting, while. pulling down a team-leading nine rebounds. Brad Davison led Wisconsin with three assists.

The Aggies fall to 4-1 on the young season, but they're not done in Las Vegas, as they'll next face the loser of the Butler-Houston game played later Monday.

A&M will return to Reed Arena in College Station on Nov. 30 to face New Orleans.

