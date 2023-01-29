Aggies vs. Commodores Men's Hoops: Live Game Updates

The Texas A&M Aggies host the Vanderbilt Commodores for their BTHO Breast Cancer game in what will be a pinked-out Reed Arena in College Station.

The Commodores (10-10, 3-4 SEC) and coach Jerry Stackhouse are entering the game off of a loss to the same Kentucky team that handed the Aggies their lone conference loss. The Aggies are red-hot after a big win against the No. 15 Auburn Tigers.

Texas A&M (14-6, 6-1 SEC) successfully out-rebounded Auburn on Wednesday, something that the team has struggled with all season. There is no doubt that the Aggies will be emphasizing crashing the boards once again against Vanderbilt.

Standing 7-0 and in their way however, is Vanderbilt senior forward Liam Robbins — the second leading blocker in the SEC — averaging 2.9 blocks, 13.2 points, and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Texas A&M looks to its proficient scorers in junior forward Julius Marble and guard duo Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford for offense. Radford is coming off an impressive 30-point performance against Auburn.

A win for the Aggies puts them one game closer to a potential NCAA tournament berth and AP ranking next week, but in order for them to do that, they will need another efficient game on both sides of the court, which they have already proven they can do.

Live game updates will appear here after tip-off...

The Commodores won the tip but Colin Smith immediately turned the ball over on a steal from Dexter Dennis. Tyrece Radford got the Aggies on the board first with a 3-pointer. Quentin Millora-Brown answered with a layup on the other end for Vandy's first points of the night. Aggies 8, Vandy 4: 15:46 First Half

Dexter Dennis and Myles Stute traded 3-pointers after the timeout and Julius Marble and Ezra Manjon both got in the scoring column. Vanderbilt leads the Aggies on the boards 6-4. Aggies 13, Vandy 11: 11:52 First Half

The Aggies and Commodores both went cold after the timeout with missed shots on both ends of the court. Stute finally drained a 3 to put Vandy on top for the first time in the game before Marble hit two free throws to put A&M back in the lead. Emmanuel Ansong got in the 3-point parade too. Vandy 26, Aggies 20: 6:56 First Half

