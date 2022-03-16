Aggies Roll Past Alcorn State: NIT Tournament 1st Round Live Game Log

The Aggies are still reeling from the NCAA Tournament snub from Sunday. But it's time to move on as A&M begins a different postseason run Tuesday night in the NIT. As a tournament No. 1 seed, the Aggies open against Alcorn State at 8 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

A&M (23-12) ended its seven-game winning streak in the SEC Title game loss to Tennessee. But the Aggies' four-day run in Tampa included wins over No. 4 Auburn and No. 5 Tennessee. That gave A&M hopes of a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but it wasn't to be.

The Aggies are making their eighth appearance all-time in the NIT and first since 2015. Quenton Jackson is averaging a team-high 14.6 points per game and shooting 48.4 percent from the floor. Coleman is averaging 11.2 points and team-leading 6.3 rebounds.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes (L) and Aggies coach Buzz Williams (R) Aaron Cash Tyrece Radford

Alcorn State (17-16) won the SWAC regular season and is led offensively by Justin Thomas with 10.9 points per game, Keondre Montgomery adds 9.8 while Ladarius Marshall leads the Braves with 5.4 rebounds per contest.

A&M is 3-0 all-time against Alcorn State and won the last meeting 56-44 in Alcorn in 2011.

A&M is 3-0 all-time against Alcorn State and won the last meeting 56-44 in Alcorn in 2011.

Alcorn State wins the tip.

15:39 First Half: Braves 2, Aggies 2

The two teams combine to start the game with ten straight misses, Alcorn State 0-4, Texas A&M 0-6.

Henry Coleman III made Layup. Assisted by Wade Taylor IV 0-2

Lenell Henry made Layup. Assisted by Justin Thomas 2-2

7:51 First Half: Braves 14, Aggies 11

Lenell Henry made Free Throw 3-2

Wade Taylor IV made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Quenton Jackson 3-5

Lenell Henry made Dunk. Assisted by Dominic Brewton 5-5

Lenell Henry made Free Throw 6-5

Texas A&M is 2-12 to start the game, Alcorn State is 2-11

Hayden Hefner made Layup. Assisted by Andre Gordon 6-7

Dominic Brewton made Layup 8-7

Dontrell McQuarter made Jumper 10-7

Hassan Diarra made Layup 10-9

Dominic Brewton made Jumper 12-9

Dominic Brewton made Jumper 14-9

Ethan Henderson made Dunk 14-11

2:42 First Half: Braves 21, Aggies 17

Dontrell McQuarter made Free Throw 15-11

Quenton Jackson made Layup 15-13

Ladarius Marshall made Dunk 17-13

Dominic Brewton made Jumper. Assisted by Justin Thomas 19-13

Wade Taylor IV made Free Throw 19-14

Wade Taylor IV made Free Throw 19-15

Henry Coleman III made Dunk. Assisted by Tyrece Radford 19-17

Lenell Henry made Two Point Tip Shot 21-17

HALFTIME: Braves 27, Aggies 27

Tyrece Radford made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Henry Coleman III 21-20

Dominic Brewton made Three Point Jumper 24-20

Ethan Henderson made Free Throw 24-21

Ethan Henderson made Free Throw 24-22

Quenton Jackson made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Tyrece Radford 24-25

Hayden Hefner made Layup. Assisted by Wade Taylor IV 24-27

Texas A&M is on a 7-0 run

Dominic Brewton made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Dekedran Thorn 27-27

Field Goals: Alcorn State 11-28, 39.3 percent, Aggies 10-26, 38.5 percent

3-Pointers: Alcorn State 2-5, 40 percent, Aggies 3-12, 25 percent

Free Throws: Alcorn State 3-5, 60 percent, Aggies 4-6 66.7 percent

Rebounds: Alcorn State 22, Aggies 12

Steals: Alcorn State 2, Aggies 5

Blocks: Alcorn State 1, Aggies 3

Turnovers: Alcorn State 10, Aggies 4

15:57 Second Half: Braves 32, Aggies 37

Dominic Brewton made Layup. Assisted by Lenell Henry 29-27

Dominic Brewton made Free Throw 30-27

Manny Obaseki made Layup 30-29

Henry Coleman III made Layup. Assisted by Quenton Jackson 30-31

Tyrece Radford made Free Throw 30-32

Tyrece Radford made Free Throw 30-33

Henry Coleman III made Layup. Assisted by Wade Taylor IV 30-35

Wade Taylor IV made Layup. Assisted by Manny Obaseki 30-37

Aggies on a 10-0 run over the last 2+ minutes

Oddyst Walker made Jumper. Assisted by Justin Thomas 32-37

13:48 Second Half: Braves 35, Aggies 42

Tyrece Radford made Layup 32-39

Dominic Brewton made Three Point Jumper 35-39

Wade Taylor IV made Three Point Jumper 35-42

11:01 Second Half: Braves 39, Aggies 46

Lenell Henry made Layup. Assisted by Dekedran Thorn 37-42

Hassan Diarra made Free Throw 37-43

Hassan Diarra made Free Throw 37-44

Hassan Diarra made Free Throw 37-45

Hassan Diarra made Free Throw 37-46

Oddyst Walker made Jumper. Assisted by Justin Thomas 39-46

9:31 Second Half: Braves 40, Aggies 50

Technical Foul on Hayden Hefner for "unsporting conduct" (throwing the ball at another player)

Justin Thomas made Free Throw 40-46

Hayden Hefner made Free Throw 40-47

Hayden Hefner made Free Throw 40-48

Javonte Brown made Free Throw 40-49

Javonte Brown made Free Throw 40-50

7:52 Second Half: Braves 44, Aggies 56

Andre Gordon made Free Throw 40-51

Andre Gordon made Free Throw 40-52

Lenell Henry made Layup. Assisted by Dontrell McQuarter 42-52

Hassan Diarra made Layup 42-54

Justin Thomas made Jumper 44-54

Tyrece Radford made Layup 44-56

3:19 Second Half: Braves 52, Aggies 70

Tyrece Radford made Free Throw 44-57

Tyrece Radford made Free Throw 44-58

Wade Taylor IV made Layup 44-60

Javonte Brown made Free Throw 44-61

Javonte Brown made Free Throw 44-62

Alcorn State is just 2-of-its-last-10 and the Aggies are on an 8-0 run

Dekedran Thorn made Jumper 46-62

Quenton Jackson made Layup. Assisted by Wade Taylor IV 46-64

Quenton Jackson made Free Throw 46-65

Lenell Henry made Dunk. Assisted by Dekedran Thorn 48-65

Darrious Agnew made Layup 50-65

Tyrece Radford has a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds

Tyrece Radford made Two Point Tip Shot 50-67

Tyrece Radford made Free Throw 50-68

Dominic Brewton made Layup 52-68

Quenton Jackson made Layup 52-70

FINAL: Braves 62, Aggies 74

Oddyst Walker made Three Point Jumper 55-70

Alcorn State Timeout at 2:55

Oddyst Walker made Three Point Jumper 58-70

Darrious Agnew made Layup. Assisted by Dominic Brewton 60-70

Alcorn State is on an 8-0 run

Texas A&M Timeout at 1:09

Double Technical Foul on Alcorn State head coach Landon Bussie, who's ejected

Hassan Diarra made Free Throw 60-71

Hassan Diarra made Free Throw 60-72

Hassan Diarra made Free Throw 60-73

Hassan Diarra made Free Throw 60-74

Darrious Agnew made Layup 62-74

FINAL

Field Goals: Alcorn State 26-67, 38.8 percent, Aggies 22-53, 41.5 percent

3-Pointers: Alcorn State 5-13, 38.5 percent, Aggies 4-20, 20 percent

Free Throws: Alcorn State 5-9, 55.6 percent, Aggies 26-28 92.9 percent

Rebounds: Alcorn State 38, Aggies 36

Steals: Alcorn State 6, Aggies 9

Blocks: Alcorn State 2, Aggies 6

Turnovers: Alcorn State 16, Aggies 13

