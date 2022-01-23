Aggies Fall To Arkansas In OT For Second Straight Loss

The Texas A&M men's basketball team fell in OT to the Arkansas Razorbacks 76-73 on Saturday night in Fayetteville, dropping its second game in a row.

After a slow start, A&M (15-4, 4-2 SEC) really never caught its rhythm offensively and didn't score its first field goal until the 15:28 mark of the first half. Arkansas (14-5, 4-3 SEC) started the game on a 20-4 run extending until almost halfway through the first half.

A&M would get to within 33-29 to end the half but fell behind again as the second frame began.

The Aggies trailed almost the entire game and had just two ties. First, at 56-56 with just 4:08 remaining, and at 64-64 to end regulation.

But A&M was outscored 12-9 in the extra period, capping off a loss in which it shot just 37.8 percent from the field on 23-of-62 shooting and made just 8-of-26 shots from beyond the arc for 30.8 percent.

The Aggies also committed 19 turnovers, and rarely win this season when handing the ball over more than 14 times.

Led by Wade Taylor IV who scored 25. points on 8-of-14 shooting, A&M had just two players in double-digit points, with Quenton Jackson chipping in 13. Marcus Williams and Tyrece Radford had nine each. Radford also pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds. No Aggies player had more than three assists (Williams).

The Razorbacks were catapulted to victory by four players with double-digit scoring, led by JD Notae who had 17, Stanley Umude with 15, Jaylin Williams with 14, and Au'Diese Toney who had 12.

Williams led the team with 11 rebounds while Notae had four assists.

After the Aggies fought from behind all game long, desperately trying to stay within striking distance late, Hassan Diarra hit a 3-pointer with just nine seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game. Neither the Aggies nor the Razorbacks got another shot off before overtime.

In overtime, Quenton Jackson gave A&M its first lead, but the Razorbacks' offense was too strong as Arkansas held on for the win.

Next up for the Aggies is the LSU Tigers on Wednesday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at 8:00 p.m. CT as A&M will look to get back on track in SEC play.

