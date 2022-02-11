Aggies Men's Hoops vs. No. 1 Auburn Tigers: How To Watch, Betting Odds

The Texas A&M men's basketball team will attempt to snap its seven-game losing streak as it travels east to play the No. 1 ranked Auburn Tigers in an afternoon SEC matchup at 2:30 p.m. CT at Auburn Arena.

The Tigers are 12-0 at home while the Aggies are just 3-3 away from Reed Arena. A&M has lost its last seven games, all SEC tilts and has struggled from the free-throw line all season.

That could be a problem on Saturday since Auburn commits a ton of fouls sending its opponents to the charity stripe, and the Aggies are shooting under 66 percent from the free-throw line.

But that's not the only place the Aggies are struggling this season, as they're shooting under 45 percent from the field. It's hard to win games when you can't make shots.

The Tigers suffered a disappointing 80-76 overtime loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville on Tuesday and might be highly motivated for a bounceback win on Saturday.

A&M most recently fell to LSU on Tuesday night, 76-68, in a game where the score looked much closer than the game actually was.

Walter Kessler leads Auburn averaging 11.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.3 blocks, while K.D. Johnson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

For the Aggies, Marcus Williams is averaging 8.8 points and 3.7 assists, while Quenton Jackson is averaging 8.2 points.

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies (15-9, 4-7 SEC) vs Auburn Tigers (22-2, 10-1 SEC)

WHERE: Auburn Arena (9,121), Auburn, Alabama

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, 2:30 p.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN

HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1620 AM / 94.5 FM (Locally)

BETTING (SI Sportsbook)

SPREAD: Available 2/12

TOTAL: Available 2/12

MONEYLINE: Available 2/12

SERIES: Texas A&M leads 11-5

AT AUBURN ARENA: Texas A&M leads 6-1

SERIES TREND: The Aggies have won seven of the last 10

LAST MEETING: Texas A&M won in College Station, 68-66, on January 2, 2021

