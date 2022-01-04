Aggies Basketball Live Updates: A&M vs. Georgia

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team travels to Athens, Georgia to begin SEC play against the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 6:00 p.m. CT.

At 11-2, A&M has had an impressive run in non-conference play to begin the season, but will now face a more difficult SEC schedule the rest of the way, and it starts on Tuesday.

A&M has been able to bring in top transfers and sign some impressive recruits for 2021-2022 and those moves have made immediate impacts.

Quenton Jackson leads the team in scoring at 13.7 points per game with Marcus Williams second with 10.1. Tyrece Radford leads the way with 5.8 rebounds while Williams tosses a team-leading 3.6 assists per game.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs at 5-8 seem to be struggling to start the season with losses to Wofford, East Tennessee State, and Gardner-Webb, among others.

The Bulldogs are led in scoring by Braelen Bridges with 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, while Aaron Cook leads the team in assists with 6.8 and steals at 1.5.

Make sure to stay tuned to AllAggies.com for live updates throughout Tuesday night as A&M takes on Georgia to begin SEC play.

PREGAME

The Aggies and Bulldogs are warming up and the Stegeman Coliseum seats are filling up. Excitement is in the air for the first game of each team's SEC schedule. According to ESPN's BPI the Aggies have a 70.2 percent chance at the win before the start of the game to Georgia's 29.8 percent.

Aggies win the tip.

UNDER-16: Aggies 13, Bulldogs 7

Aggies guard Andre Gordon got the scoring started after the Aggies won the tip and immediately hit a 3-pointer to start the game. Marcus Williams also hit a 3-pointer to push the A&M lead to 6-2 before Aaron Cook fouled Tyrece Radford, who hit both free throws pushing the Aggies lead to 8-2 before Noah Baumann hit the first 3-pointer of the night for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo has also hit two buckets for Georgia. Williams has two 3-pointers for the Aggies.

UNDER-12: Aggies 15, Bulldogs 13

The Aggies are shooting 38.5 percent from the field early compared to Georgia at 25 percent. A&M added an Aaron Cash jumper while Georgia went scoreless between the timeouts. A&M is being outrebounded by Georgia 9-8 and the Aggies have the edge in turnovers with just two to the Bulldogs' four.

UNDER-8: Aggies 24, Bulldogs 19

Wade Taylor got in on the 3-pointer action for the Aggies at the 11:36 mark followed immediately by a three from Baumann pushing the score to 18-12 Aggies. Georgia's Jabri Abdur-Rahim made two free throws inching the Bulldogs closer at 18-14 but a pair of Georgia turnovers on consecutive possessions gave the Aggies the ball and a 24-14 lead. Abdur-Rahim hit his second three of the night and a pair of free throws making the score 24-19 A&M.

Henry Coleman III and Williams lead the Aggies with six points each while Abdur-Rahim has nine for the Bulldogs.

UNDER-4: Aggies 37, Bulldogs 28

Out of the timeout, the Bulldogs got the first score on a Jaxon Etter layup, quickly followed by a Gordon layup for the Aggies making the score 26-21. Baumann followed with a jumper from the left elbow, then Coleman III laid the ball in after grabbing an offensive rebound on a missed three by Wade Taylor IV. Taylor IV then stole the ball from Oquendo and passed to Quenton Jackson who laid it in for his first points of the night making the score 32-23 Aggies.

Georgia's Tyron McMillan fouled Coleman III on a made layup, and Coleman III hit the extra foul shot. Etter hit another three for Georgia before Radford was under the basket for another layup for A&M pushing the score to 35-26 Aggies. Oquendo then made a layup just before the timeout.

HALFTIME: Texas 46, Bulldogs 34

After two consecutive turnovers by Georgia, Taylor IV and Hassan Diarra made 3-pointers, both assisted by Radford, that made the score 43-28 Aggies. Taylor IV added a 3-pointer followed immediately by Georgia's Christian Wright's three as he was fouled by Diarra. Wright made the free throw making the score 46-31 Aggies.

Etter stole the ball from Williams with 21 seconds left and passed to Oquendo who made a layup and was found by Coleman III. Oquendo made the free throw to end the half with the score 46-34 Aggies.

Coleman III leads A&M with 11 points and four rebounds while Taylor IV has chipped in nine points. Abdur-Rahim and Oquendo lead the Bulldogs with nine points each while Etter has four boards to lead the team.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here